The Kelly Family Farm in Co. Sligo is one of the eight ABP Monitor Farms involved in ABP Food Group’s sustainability initiative – the Advantage Beef Programme.

The farm keeps approximately 50 suckler cows and all suckler-bred progeny are finished on the farm. Willie and James have plans to increase the number of suckler cows on the farm over the coming years.

Like most farmers experienced this year, low temperatures in July brought challenges on the farm, with grass growth rates lower than average.

After first-cut silage in the last week of May, the land received 2,000G/ac of slurry and 60 units of protected urea/ac.

The silage crop has grown well and the second-cut will hopefully be secured in the coming days – weather dependent.

The 2023-born heifers are receiving 4kg/head/day of a high-maize nut while at grass and are thriving well. These will be slaughtered in the coming three weeks.

Bulls remain at grass and will be housed in early August for their finishing period with a target slaughter date in November. Bulls will receive a TMR finishing diet including straw, and a three-way hi-maize mix.

To fill out numbers of cattle in pens, Willie and James plan to purchase a small number of store bulls and heifers ranging in weight from 400-500kg.

A 10ac bloc of ground was identified for ploughing and reseeding this year and this reseed was sown on July 8.

The reseed received 2.2t/ac of lime as well as an application of 10:10:20 fertilizer.

A perennial ryegrass/white clover mix was selected for the reseed which will be predominantly used for grazing.

The improvement in average daily temperatures is helping the reseed to get established successfully.

Slurry and chemical fertiliser applications are targeted at ground based on soil-test results with a focus on applying slurry on ground that requires phosphorus (P) and potassium (K).

The Advantage Beef Programme’s farm liaison team assist the ABP Monitor Farms and all advantage suppliers with soil testing, as well as silage analysis and advice.