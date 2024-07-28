Kilkenny Mart’s weekly general cattle sale on Thursday, July 25, saw what was described by mart management as “an excellent trade” for the 750 head of cattle on offer.

Cows were a good trade on the day with a full clearance, and Friesian cull cows sold from €1.20-2.20/kg, while continental-bred cull cows sold from €1.70-2.70/kg.

Light, plain cattle were described as “the most difficult to get away” and light store heifers averaged €2.30/kg or €795/head, with 10 Angus heifers weighing 350kg selling for €770/head or €2.20/kg.

Two Charolais heifers with an average weight of 345kg sold for €3.59/kg or €1,240/head.

Forward store heifers in Kilkenny averaged €2.65/kg or €1,260/head, with three Charolais heifers averaging 445kg selling for €3.19/kg €1,420/head two 480kg Angus heifers sold for €2.60/kg or €1,250/head.

Beef heifers hit a top price per kilo of €3.14 for two Limousin heifers, with an average weight of 635kg selling for €1,960/head.

The top price for beef heifers in the sale was €2,100 or €2.80/kg for a 750kg Charolais heifer. The average price for beef heifers was €2.90/kg or €1,890/head.

Light bullocks under 400kg averaged €2.61/kg or €960/head, with seven Friesian bullocks weighing 345kg selling for €770/head or €2.23/kg. Four Limousin bullocks weighing 370kg sold for €1,260/head or €3.41/kg.

Bullocks in the 400-500kg weight category averaged €2.35/kg with 10 Friesian bullocks weighing 405kg selling for €2.15/kg or €870/head.

Two Charolais bullocks weighing 490kg sold for €3.27/kg or €1,600/head and six Angus bullocks with an average weight of 443kg sold for €2.51/kg or €1,110/head.

In the 500-600kg weight category, bullocks averaged €2.56/kg with seven Charolais bullocks averaging 544kg selling for €3.03/kg or or €1,650/head. Six Friesian bullocks weighing 575kg sold for each sold for €2.49/kg or €1,430/head.

Bullocks over 600kg averaged €2.60/kg with a top price of €2,370 or €3.04/kg going to two Charolais bullock with an average weight 780kg.