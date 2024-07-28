Teagasc is currently recruiting for a researcher to join its team working on a project to enhance plant protein production for food and feed in the European Union.

According to Teagasc, pulse crops have the capability “to revolutionise both food and feed systems due to their incredible versatility, nutritional richness, and environmental benefits”.

However, the EU’s heavy reliance on plant protein imports hampers the potential for local farmers to fully capitalise on the value of their crops.

The absence of premium supply chains also results in missed opportunities to unlock the true worth of these protein sources, Teagasc said.

While existing business models and strategies fail to embrace crucial aspects such as nutrient capture; climate resilience; and circularity.

Plant protein

VALPRO Path, a four-year Horizon Europe project being led by Teagasc, has 22 partners, spread across nine countries.

The project involves five large-scale pilots in Ireland; Germany; Italy; Portugal and Denmark to identify at least five climate-resilient protein crop varieties.

The work is focused on protein crops with the highest value potential such as pea, lupin, chickpea, faba bean and lentils.

In Ireland, Teagasc researchers are investigating the potential of three of these crops: faba bean, field pea and lupin.

The project will devise business models for each of the five systems, providing insights on market and competitor analysis, and target users.

Teagasc added that the goal is to develop ways to produce plant-based protein more sustainably across Europe.

Researcher

The research officer being recruited by Teagasc will conduct social/behavioural-science based research to help create new plant-protein value chains that support a circular bioeconomy.

According to Teagasc the “position provides an exciting opportunity for someone who is interested in contributing to more sustainable food production and consumption at European level”.

This research officer will join the Teagasc team in Ireland leading this project, with opportunities to work with the consortium’s partners from academia and industry across Europe.

The salary scale for the two-year fulltime position ranges from €40,080 to €76,519.

This researcher will play a key role in working with internal and external stakeholders to develop “new value landscapes for protein crops” at EU and regional level.

The successful candidate will be based at the Department of Agri-Food Business and Spatial Analysis at the Teagasc Ashtown campus in Dublin.

They will work closely with colleagues in the crop science department at Teagasc Oak Park.

The job will involve designing and organising workshops with project partners to discuss results, undertaking literature reviews, expert interviews and document analysis.

Teagasc said that candidates must hold a Level 8 degree in a relevant discipline such as agricultural science, food science, marketing, psychology, sociology, geography or business.

They should have research and technical expertise, project management skills and knowledge of the agriculture and food policy environment in Europe.

The closing date for applications for the position is 12:00p.m on Friday, August 9, 2024.