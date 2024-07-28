Latest calving statistics from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) show that there have been over 41,500 fewer calves registered in Ireland to date this year.

As of Friday, July 26, just over 2.07 million calves had been registered this year. In the same time period of last year, that figure stood at 2.11 million calves registered, marking a fall of approximately 41,500 head to date.

In the week up to Friday, July 26, just under 15,600 calves were registered which is just slightly above the same week of last year.

11,400 suckler-bred calves have been registered in the past week up from the 10,900 calves registered in the same week of last year.

4,200 dairy-bred calves were registered in the past week, back 400 head from the 4,600 head registered in the same week of last year.

Looking at overall calf registrations to date this year and dairy-bred calf registrations has fallen by just under 2,400 head with 1.49 million (1,496,858) calf registrations to dairy cows.

Suckler calf births have fallen more substantially by 39,200 head to just over 573,000 head to date this year.

While the number of dairy-bred calf births are remaining relatively stable, the distribution of dairy-bred calf birth dates is becoming more compact.

With continued focus from Teagasc on spring calving systems for Irish dairy production, Larger volumes of calves are being born in a shorter space of time. This year, there was a not

In the week ending March 1 this year, the number of dairy-bred calves registered increased by over 32,000 head to just under 156,500 head.

Larger volumes of calves arriving in a more compact space of time presents challenges for the trade as customers struggle to manage the volumes of calves available for sale.

Some dairy farmers opted to keep calves for loves for a few weeks longer this year before selling them as there was a clear market preference for heavier calves.