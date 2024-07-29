The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for information following a report of the theft of artificial insemination equipment in Co. Tyrone.

The theft of the equipment occurred in Clogher over the July holiday period.

Inspector McNeill of the PSNI said: “We received a report on Saturday, July 20, that access had been gained to a cattle shed at a farm in the Aghafad Road area and artificial insemination equipment had been taken.

“The equipment, which is of significant value, is believed to have been removed sometime within the last two months,” McNeill added.

“Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the burglary or to anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the equipment to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 866 of 20/07/24,” McNeill said.

Previously in Clogher, two artificial insemination tanks which contained large amounts of cattle semen, were stolen from the Ballyness Road area.

This theft occurred in October, and Insp McNeill of the PSNI said the stolen artificial insemination tanks and their contents were of “significant value”.

“The stolen tanks and contents were of significant value, and at this time, our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this theft.

“I would encourage anyone who may have this type of equipment, or who works in this industry, to be vigilant against this type of crime, particularly over the darker winter nights.”

McNeill urged those with similar equipment to review the security they have around their property and to ensure that any cameras they have are placed at entry points, where access might be gained.