The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said it is appealing for witnesses and information in connection with the burglary of two artificial insemination tanks in Co. Tyrone.

The tanks, which contained large amounts of cattle semen, were stolen from the Ballyness Road area of Clogher.

It is believed that the burglary occurred sometime between 3:00p.m on Saturday, October 21, and 1:00p.m on Monday, October 23.

Insp McNeill of the PSNI said the stolen artificial insemination tanks and their contents were of “significant value”.

Advertisement

“It was reported to police that the two tanks, which contained a large quantity of cattle semen were stolen after entry was gained to an outbuilding in the area, and it is believed that the burglary occurred sometime between 3:00p.m on Saturday, October 21 and 1:00p.m on Monday, October 23,” he said.

“The stolen tanks and contents were of significant value, and at this time, our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this theft.

“I would encourage anyone who may have this type of equipment, or who works in this industry, to be vigilant against this type of crime, particularly over the darker winter nights.”

McNeill urged those with similar equipment to review the security they have around their property and to ensure that any cameras they have are placed at entry points, where access might be gained.

Advertisement

“I would also urge anyone who may have any information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1024 of 23/10/23,” he said.

“Were you in the Ballyness Road area and saw anything suspicious? Or have you been offered any such items for sale in suspicious circumstances?”

The PSNI said anyone with any information in relation to the theft can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via its website.