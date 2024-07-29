Gardaí in Clones are investigating the theft of a tractor power washer in Co. Monaghan in recent days.

The theft occurred in the Scotshouse area between Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26.

Gardaí detailed that it was a Hawk PTO tractor power washer with 100ft pipe reel, red in colour that was taken.

They added it is “easily identified as the rear legs are bent inwards”.

Gardaí have asked those who observed anything unusual or who have any CCTV footage, to contact Clones garda station at 047 20390 or Monaghan garda station at 047 77200.

They are also appealing to the public to ensure any valuable equipment is stored securely and report any suspicious activity to Gardaí immediately.

Gardaí recommend the public to close and lock any access gates, while ensuring CCTV cameras are clean and operating properly.

Meanwhile the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for information following a report o the theft of artificial insemination equipment in Co. Tyrone.

The theft of the equipment occurred in Clogher over the July holiday period.

Inspector McNeill of the PSNI said: “We received a report on Saturday, July 20, that access had been gained to a cattle shed at a farm in the Aghafad Road area and artificial insemination equipment had been taken.

“The equipment, which is of significant value, is believed to have been removed sometime within the last two months,” McNeill added.

“Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the burglary or to anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the equipment to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 866 of 20/07/24,” McNeill said.