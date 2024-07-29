Gardaí are investigating a suspected “cock fighting” event, which occurred on Saturday morning (July 27) in Emyvale, Co. Monaghan.

At approximately 11:00am, gardaí received a report of the animal welfare incident allegedly taking place at a private residence.

It was noted that a large number of people fled the scene upon the arrival of gardaí.

The assistance of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) was then sought and a warrant to search the residence under Section 45 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 was obtained.

During the course of a search, 15 dead roosters were discovered on the property while a further 70 roosters were seized by a number of DAFM personnel in attendance.

Evidence of suspected “cock fighting” was also seized, according to gardaí.

An investigation is continuing at Monaghan Garda Station and gardaí continue to liaise with the department regarding this matter.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with the investigation are asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Cock fighting

Cockfighting has been banned in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland for over 200 years now, however still occurs with spectators gambling on the outcome.

The Irish Council Against Blood Sports calls on members of the public to report any information about cockfighting activities.

According to the association, during the season, Easter Sunday up until the end of July, two forms of cockfighting are carried out – “naked heel” and “spur fighting”.

Both types are designed to cause even greater injuries and result in “more savage battles”, according to the association.