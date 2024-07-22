The supermarket group Lidl has confirmed that it will “temporarily source a small number of barn eggs from a quality certified German supplier for a limited time” to sell on the shelves of its Irish stores.

In a statement issued today (Monday, July 22) Lidl said that Ireland “is currently experiencing an egg supply shortage as high levels of consumer demand coincide with lower levels of production as a result of the sector transitioning from cage to barn egg production”.

It added that “in order to ensure there is a limited impact on our customers” it would temporarily source barn eggs from a German supplier “until such time as our Irish suppliers can fulfil our customer demand”.

However, the move has been strongly criticised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) who described it as “deeply troubling”.

IFA

Nigel Sweetnam, IFA poultry chair, believes it is “contrary” to Lidl’s commitment to local producers.

The IFA has claimed that while there has been increased customer demand for eggs “Lidl is the only major retailer in Ireland facing a critical shortage” and accused the retailer of refusing to “pay a realistic price” to obtain eggs from producers.

Sweetnam added: “Lidl and all retailers have to engage in constructive dialogue to develop a fair, sustainable plan that supports local egg producers and ensures the survival and growth of the sector.

“Producers need more of the margin on eggs to reinvest in their businesses”.

The IFA poultry chair said that Lidl had claimed to have paid an increase during the summer months “but it hasn’t been passed back to producers”.

“Lidl must ensure that the increase they claim to have paid is ringfenced for farmers,” Sweetnam added.

He also warned that local egg producers are “totally opposed” to Lidl’s plans to source German eggs to sell in its Irish stores.

“Should Lidl proceed without addressing our demands, we will be forced to take further action to protect our industry and livelihoods,” he said.

Lidl

However Lidl said today that it is “committed” to supporting Irish egg producers and will continue “to proactively purchase barn eggs from all Bord Bia approved Irish suppliers”.

It said its decision to “temporarily source” eggs from a German supplier will ensure that its Irish customers can “continue to enjoy eggs as part of their diet while relieving pressure on Irish egg producers as they increase production levels over the coming months”.

“Ultimately Lidl’s goal is to transition back to 100% Irish eggs as soon as is possible.

“In 2023, Lidl Ireland procured €1.1 billion from the Irish agri-food industry, exporting over €300 million worth of Irish produce across Lidl’s international network of stores,” Lidl added.