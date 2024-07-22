This week’s factory quotes for beef cattle have seen price quotes reduced by 5c/kg at most sites this week, with some bullock (steer) price quotes falling below the €5.00/kg mark.

With some outlets putting forward price quotes of €4.95/kg on the grid for steers this week, it marks the first time this year steer price has fallen below €5.00/kg base.

Despite the drop off in prices this week, factory price quotes for prime cattle remain 20c/kg above the same time last year and cow price quotes also remain above last year.

Factory quotes: Steers and heifers

Steers are being quoted at €4.95/kg on the grid this week in general. Despite this, prices of up to €5.10/kg on the grid remain available from at least one outlet based in Donegal for steers with a carcass weight ranging from 300-400kg.

Heifers are being quoted at €5.00/kg on the grid this week in general, but on the higher end of the price scale, up to €5.15/kg is being quoted for eligible heifers with a carcass weight ranging from 300-400kg.

Cow price

Fleshed P grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.10/kg-€4.20/kg, with top prices of €4.30/kg reported for this week.

The average price paid for P=1= grade cows in the week ending Sunday, July 14, was just under €3.32/kg and the average price paid for O=3= cows was just under €4.52/kg.

O grade cows are being quoted at €4.20-4.30/kg in general this week with more available in cases.

R grade cows are being quoted at €4.45-4.50/kg this week and U grade cows are being quoted at €4.55-4.65/kg with up to €4.80/kg being quoted for good, U-grade cows at the higher-end of the price scale.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.20-5.30 for U grades with prices ranging from €5.10-5.20/kg for R grades.

O grade bulls are €4.95-5.10/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at €4.80-€4.90/kg

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.95-€5.00/kg on the grid.