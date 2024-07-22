Farmers have been urged to “make safety a priority” as Farm Safety Week, organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), gets underway today (Monday, July 22).

Chair of the IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs committee, Teresa Roche, said that the rate of farm accidents and fatalities is currently “too high” in Ireland.

“We need to make safety a number one priority. Farm work can be hazardous, but many accidents are preventable.

“By being mindful of safety and taking proactive measures, you can protect yourself and those who depend on you. I urge farmers to make changes now to create safer working environments,” Roche said.

The safety campaign, which runs from today until Friday, July 26, aims to highlight why safety should be at the heart of every farm.

Latest figures compiled by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), estimate that three farmers have died because of farm-related workplace accidents this year.

According to Teagasc, there are in the region of 4,500 farm accidents on farms each year – 44% of these leave the person involved out of work for at least four days.

In addition, around 80% of these farm accidents required medical treatment, with 46% of people involved attending hospital, a further 18% sought help from a doctor and 16% required first aid.

Health and safety specialist at Teagasc, Dr. John McNamara. warned today: “The summer is a high risk time for farm accidents, particularly among children, young persons and older farmers.

“Farm Safety Week is an opportune time to review safety standards and practices on your farm.”

This year, the IFA has highlighted that the farm safety campaign will focus on a number of key issues for farm families including;

Near misses and under reporting;

The great outdoors – the hidden dangers of working outdoors;

Are you fit to farm?

Farm safety hero.

The IFA is also organising three regional events this week to support the campaign which will take place on: Tommy Doyle’s Farm in Co. Carlow (R93 K291) tomorrow (Tuesday, July 23 from 7:00p.m to 9:00p.m), PJ Fitzsimons Farm, in Co. Monaghan, (A91WP2P) on Wednesday (July 24 from 7:00p.m to 9:00p.m) and at Macroom Mart in Co. Cork (P12 R285) on Thursday (July 25) from 7:00p.m to 9:00p.m).

A similar week long campaign is also taking place across Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales this week and is organised by the independent registered charity the Farm Safety Foundation, also known as ‘Yellow Wellies’.

Manager of the foundation, Stephanie Berkeley said: “2024 marks the 12th year of the campaign.

“While the attitudes and behaviours around farm safety are changing, the pace of change is slow – too slow for the families of those we have lost and too slow for the thousands of farmers suffering every day with long term ill-health or serious injuries as a result of their work.”