The Irish Natura Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has commended Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue for his decision to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) for 2023.

Last week, Minister McConalogue announced his intention to seek a deferral of the 2024 Straw Incorporation Measure from the European Commission.

The agriculture minister said at the time that while he appreciates that tillage farmers “may be disappointed by this move”, there is a “very strong market for straw this year due to the shortage and the need to replenish supplies”.

INHFA on Straw Incorporation Measure

At the annual general meeting (AGM) of the INHFA in Tuam in recent days, president of the association, Vincent Roddy said he “commended” the minister for his decision.

“Straw for farmers, especially for a lot of farmers that we would represent is critical for bedding,” Roddy told Agriland.

“Last year we saw the problems with regard to the availability of straw. There was straw coming in from the UK and that was needed.

“This year we are looking at potentially a more serious situation. So definitely, for farmers, who need straw for bedding, that’s critical.

“We have seen a big push to get more and more people into organic and organic farming comes with a requirement for a bedded area so that has actually pushed the demand for straw.”

Roddy also explained that the expansion of the dairy sector has “impacted” on the amount of straw being produced as there is now less land in tillage adding “that’s a big concern”.

“While I get from a tillage farmer point of view, it’s definitely important to them, but it’s also important to suckler and sheep farmers who rely on that bedding,” he continued.

“We believe we have a critical say in this because we don’t want to be bringing straw in from England; I don’t think that’s in anyone’s interest, but that’s where we’re going to have to go if we can’t get it here in Ireland,” Roddy concluded.

Meeting with the minister

Over the weekend, Minister McConalogue indicated that he is considering an option of making Straw Incorporation Measure payments while removing the requirement to incorporate straw.

After much backlash about his decision from farm organisations such as the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG), the minister seems to be devising mitigating measures.

He has stated that an option he is considering as a means of achieving the objective of maximising fodder production while ensuring the SIM funding of €10 million is retained in the tillage sector this year is to make payments to SIM applicants while removing the obligation to chop and plough in straw.

This would mean the straw remains available for sale and for winter fodder. The minister intends to discuss this option with farm organisations when he meets them tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23.