This week will see rain and drizzle continue in most areas with some sunny spells expected too, and conditions becoming drier towards the weekend, according to Met Éireann’s latest weather forecast.

Any lingering rain and drizzle will clear this morning (Monday, July 22), and there will be sunny spells. In the afternoon, rain will spread from the west, turning heavy at times in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range from 17° to 22° today with light to moderate westerly or variable breezes, coldest in Ulster and Connacht, the national forecaster said.

Rain will clear tonight with conditions becoming mainly dry with clear skies in the north, staying cloudier further south. Lowest temperatures will range from 9° to 13° in a light northwesterly breeze.

Weather forecast

Mainly dry conditions with some sunshine is expected tomorrow (Tuesday, July 23), and highest temperatures of 18° to 22° as light northwesterly winds become variable in direction.

Tomorrow night will be mainly dry, however, cloud will increase from the west overnight, bringing light rain and drizzle to Atlantic coasts by dawn. Lowest temperatures will range between 9° and 14° in a light variable breeze.

There will be rain and drizzle in the west on Wednesday morning which will spread eastwards later in the day. Temperatures will reach highs of 19° to 21° in light to moderate southerly winds.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry with just isolated showers and lowest temperatures of 13° or 14° in light southerly breezes, according to Met Éireann’s latest weather forecast.

Rain and drizzle on Thursday will give way in the evening to clearer weather, with highest temperatures ranging between 18° and 22° in moderate westerly winds.

Friday will see sunshine and showers with light to moderate southwest winds and temperatures between 17° and 19°. There will likely be just isolated showers on Saturday with longer sunny spells in between.

Current indications by the national forecaster also suggest that there will be potential for a drier day overall on Sunday and becoming warmer by Monday (July 29).