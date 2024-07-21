Numbers of spring lambs have climbed to hit over 44,000 head for the first time this year, increasing by 2,519 head since the previous week.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 50,511 sheep were processed last week, which is an increase of 2,125 head from the week prior.

The supply of hoggets for slaughter has continued to lower each week, as just 998 were processed last week, compared to 1,641 the week before.

The table below gives an overview of the sheep kill for week 28 (ending Sunday, July 14) and the cumulative kill to date this year, compared to the same time period in 2023. Type 2024

week 28 2024 cumulative 2023 weekly 2023 cumulative Weekly

difference Cumulative difference 24 vs. 23 % weekly difference 24 vs. 23 % cumulative difference Lambs/hoggets 998 891,680 1,874 975,302 -876 -83,622 -47% -9% Spring lambs 44,870 317,590 43,375 381,986 -505 -64,396 -1% –17% Ewes and rams 4,638 128,182 5,473 150,890 -835 -22,708 -15% -15% Light lambs 5 101 3 125 2 -24 67% -19% Total 50,511 1,337,553 52,725 1,508,303 -2,214 -170,750 -4% -11% Weekly sheep kill figures Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2023, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is down by over 170,000 head; over 83,000 fewer hoggets have been processed, while ewe and ram throughput is down on last year’s levels in excess of 22,000 head.

The supply of spring lambs is also running 17% behind the cumulative total of the same period in 2023.

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,337,553 sheep have been processed so far in 2024.

Of that figure, 891,680 have been lambs/hoggets, 317,590 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (128,182), and a small portion of light lambs (101).