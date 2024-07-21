Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that as of July 1, 2024, there are a total of 934 licenced livestock dealers and agents in Ireland.

DAFM classifies a livestock ‘dealer’ or ‘agent’ as “a natural or legal person who buys and sells animals commercially either directly or indirectly, who has regular turnover of these animals and who within a maximum of 30 days of buying animals, resells them or relocates them from the first premises to other premises not within his or her ownership”.

According to the DAFM website, in the case of cattle and sheep, a person who buys and resells within 30 days less than 100 head in any 12-month period will be excluded from the requirements to be approved as a dealer.

The table below outlines the number of licenced livestock dealers in each county as of July 1, 2024: County Number of registered dealers and agents Carlow 27 Cavan 22 Clare 15 Cork 86 Donegal 17 Dublin 10 Galway 37 Kerry 26 Kildare 7 Kilkenny 35 Laois 57 Leitrim 14 Limerick 87 Longford 61 Louth 31 Mayo 40 Meath 26 Monaghan 21 Offaly 64 Roscommon 41 Sligo 16 Tipperary 79 Waterford 20 Westmeath 27 Wexford 46 Wicklow 22 934 Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, Co. Limerick has the largest number of licenced livestock dealers/agents followed by Co. Cork, with 87 and 86 in the two counties respectively. Co. Kildare has the lowest number at seven.

According to DAFM, dealers/agents must abide by the same rules and regulations regarding animal welfare, identification, disease control etc. and are not treated any more favourably than other herds.

In addition, dealers are subject to annual compliance inspections, the focus of which are “to ensure there is continuing compliance with regulatory requirements and that there is complete separation between the dealer/agent premises/operations and any other farming enterprise”, according to DAFM.

The regulations governing the approval of dealers/agents includes S.I. 151 of 2007, S.I. 100 of 2008 and S.I. 439 of 2010.

Registrations for dealers or agents are dealt with by DAFM’s Regional Veterinary Offices.