Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that as of July 1, 2024, there are a total of 934 licenced livestock dealers and agents in Ireland.

DAFM classifies a livestock ‘dealer’ or ‘agent’ as “a natural or legal person who buys and sells animals commercially either directly or indirectly, who has regular turnover of these animals and who within a maximum of 30 days of buying animals, resells them or relocates them from the first premises to other premises not within his or her ownership”. 

According to the DAFM website, in the case of cattle and sheep, a person who buys and resells within 30 days less than 100 head in any 12-month period will be excluded from the requirements to be approved as a dealer.

The table below outlines the number of licenced livestock dealers in each county as of July 1, 2024:

CountyNumber of registered dealers and agents
Carlow27
Cavan22
Clare15
Cork86
Donegal17
Dublin10
Galway37
Kerry26
Kildare7
Kilkenny35
Laois57
Leitrim14
Limerick87
Longford61
Louth31
Mayo40
Meath26
Monaghan21
Offaly64
Roscommon41
Sligo16
Tipperary79
Waterford20
Westmeath27
Wexford46
Wicklow22
934
Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, Co. Limerick has the largest number of licenced livestock dealers/agents followed by Co. Cork, with 87 and 86 in the two counties respectively. Co. Kildare has the lowest number at seven.

According to DAFM, dealers/agents must abide by the same rules and regulations regarding animal welfare, identification, disease control etc. and are not treated any more favourably than other herds.

In addition, dealers are subject to annual compliance inspections, the focus of which are “to ensure there is continuing compliance with regulatory requirements and that there is complete separation between the dealer/agent premises/operations and any other farming enterprise”, according to DAFM.

 The regulations governing the approval of dealers/agents includes S.I. 151 of 2007, S.I. 100 of 2008 and S.I. 439 of 2010.

Registrations for dealers or agents are dealt with by DAFM’s Regional Veterinary Offices.

