Tánaiste Micheál Martin has unveiled an electric tractor in Ethiopia that was created by an Irish company.

Martin, who is the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Defence began a weeklong visit to Kenya and Ethiopia on Tuesday, July 16.

The Tánaiste met with political leaders and saw the impact of Ireland’s development assistance programme and growing trade links in both countries.

Yesterday (Friday, July 19), Martin was in Addis Ababa to see an electric tractor that was created by Irish company Regenerators, along with local partners, and a partnership between the University of Hawassa and the University of Limerick. Source: Micheál Martin via X

“This electric tractor and associated systems have the potential to transform agriculture in Ethiopia,” the Tánaiste said.

He added this was a “great example of how partnership and innovation across borders can make the world a better place”.

The Tánaiste also met with representatives of NGO’s supported by Ireland working in Ethiopia on areas from food security and nutrition, to climate action, and gender equality.

On Wednesday, the Tánaiste visited an Irish designed bio-gas facility with East African Breweries Limited (EABL) and Designer Group.

EABL’s biomass steam generator plant uses agricultural waste products instead of fuel oil to produce power.

The visit showcased the work of an Irish company employing Kenyans and assisting with agricultural value chains and greening of industry. The Tánaiste visiting an Irish designed bio-gas facility Source: Department of Foreign Affairs

Co. Dublin man David Moore is a co-founder of Regenerators, and in 2013 he co-founded MagGrow (a technology that improves pesticide spraying applications) and he helped grow the business to over 30 employees working in five different countries.

In his role as MagGrow’s chief technology officer, Moore spent over five years working in East Africa where he developed backpack spraying systems for smallholder farmers and greenhouse applications.

Moore left MagGrow in December 2021 to launch Regenerators Limited.