Phil Breen, founder of Breens Farm Machinery, Cashel, has been putting together a collection of tractors, stationary engines and farm memorabilia for well over 30 years and has now decided that the time is right for a dispersal sale.

On offer are 50 vintage and classic tractors, 50 stationary engines, over 50 enamel signs and plaques, 130 cast iron seats, a half dozen motorcycles, tractor parts and tools, and many other smaller items and bygones. Stationary engines, enamel signs, bikes and general memorabilia in the shed at Breen’s dispersal sale

This is a significant sale here in Ireland, which goes far beyond what might be expected in a large collection of machines.

Certainly, there are the usual Fordsons and Fergies. There are also some internationals, but there are many continental makes represented with models that are not often spotted here, such as early Steyr and SVF.

The French collection

Breen’s Farm Machinery is now a thriving Claas dealer, having held the Renault franchise for many years and this relationship with the French manufacturer is reflected in the mix of tractors for sale.

As might be expected, there are a good handful of Renaults to be had, including a petrol driven R 3046.

These were in production from 1956 to 1957, and offered 35hp from a four cylinder 2L engine.

The 35hp Renault R3046, still in original condition

Single cylinder hot bulb engines are also well represented. As a power unit this type of engine could be run an a variety of fuels, greatly adding to their appeal in a world where supplies of diesel were either unavailable or of unfixed standard. There is now a museum dedicated to SFV in the old factory at Vierzon

Two models of note that are powered by this type of engine are an SFV from 1946 or 1947, and a Le Percheron, from the same era.

This latter machine is a Lanz bulldog made under licence while the former was produced in an old arsenal at Roanne, in the Loire valley. Le Percheron translates to draughthorse in English and this example is a Type A built from 1947

Stealing the limelight among the French tractors is a SIFT 60 TL4S Series J tractor. SIFT stands for ‘Societe d’Insallation de Force de Traction’ or Traction Force Installation Company.

This might suggest that in 1926, when the company started producing tractors, it worked on the basis that tractors were installed on a farm rather than just driven away by the farmer – an approach that is being adopted once again as tractors become more complex. The SIFT’s appeal is helped by the fact that only around 6,000, of all models, were ever produced

Germany Calling

France isn’t the only source of continental tractors at the the sale, there are several German lots that catch the eye and they are not all Lanz Bulldogs.

Bautz was once a major manufacturer of agricultural machinery in southern Germany, until it was bought out by Claas in 1969.

Claas still use, and is presently expanding, the original factory at Bad Saulgau. This Bautz 300D dates from the 60s and is powered by a MWM single cylinder engine of 20hp

During its brief life as an independent manufacturer, it cooperated with both Hannomag and Nuffield in addition to producing its own single and twin cylinder models tractors powered by MWM diesel engines, and there are two available on the day. A nicely restored and attractive International 674 awaits a new home

Although not a German tractor as such, there is nicely restored International 674, showing 6,985 hours which is powered by a Neuss engine – a family of German diesels that carry a huge reputation for reliability and good all-round utility. 45,068 Steyr type 80 tractors were built between 1949 and 1964

Just over the Austrian border, Steyr had been building tractors since 1949 and one of its earliest models was the Type 80, a single cylinder machine of 15hp. There are two included in the sale, one from 1954 and the other from 1958.

Classics

Turning the clock forward a few years brings us to what may turn out to be the star of the show – a White Field Boss 2-135 powered by a White-Hercules 7.8L 6-cyl diesel that produced 135hp. Pure American muscle with an engine that could run on a variety of fuels

Although they may hold a similarity in styling and shape, with a John Deere of similar age, the engine is much further forward in the frame leading to a better weight distribution when used with a mounted implement.

Of a slightly earlier vintage, an unremarkable looking Ford 5000 with 5,594 hours hides the fact that it was used by Ford itself as a shunting tractor at the Cork Marina plant, or so it is claimed, which probably adds to its value to a certain extent.

This Ford 5000 is claimed to have been used by Ford itself at the Cork Marina plant

Muir Hills also had a Ford engine beating at their heart, in this case the six cylinder industrial unit which was tuned to 121hp in the MH 121.

They are distinctive tractors with the cab perched high and well forward.

This was due to their intended dual role in the agricultural and construction industries, rather than a desire to evenly split the weight between the two axles.

Other items

Breen has a great interest in stationary engines and there is a large selection to choose from. When pushed, Breen himself picks the two Ruston and Hornsby hot bulb examples. The Ruston and Hornsby engine are particular favourites of Breen, but it’s time for them to be enjoyed by others

“You can see everything working on it,” he noted, and indeed they are fine examples of this engine, with open cranks and all the components on display. The MT 500 was a petrol powered machine which caused supply problems in diesel powered armies, hence it never really caught on

For those looking to get around the farm at a quicker pace than a tractor, there is also an Armstrong MT500 ex Army bike from 1987.

This was the year that the company was sold to a well-known American manufacturer, so you may indeed end up with a Harley Davidson in the shed.

Details

The auction is to be held by H.J. Pugh & Co and will take place at Freaghduff, just outside Cashel town, on Wednesday, July 31, with the gates opening for viewing at 8:00a.m.

The collection will also be open for viewing on Tuesday, July 30 from 10:00a.m to 6:00p.m. Bidding will be live and online.