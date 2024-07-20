A Cork dairy farmer’s ‘larger-than-life’ concrete cow was treated to a makeover by a local artist ahead of this weekend’s hurling final.

Cork native and artist, Geraldine Noonan’s creative skills were deployed after her neighbour Gerard O’Connell, a dairy farmer from Rathanker, Passage West commissioned her to transform his statue.

The bovine sculpture, which has since been affectionately named ‘Gertie’, was gifted to O’Connell by his three children, Trina, Patrick, Jack and Gerard, who all assist in the running of the family farm, to commemorate his 65th birthday.

Noonan was thrilled with the opportunity to get involved with the project, which was sponsored by Pat McDonnell Paints as part of their ‘Feel Good Community Project’. Source: Pat McDonnell Paints

Gertie, whose aesthetic overhaul featured the additional adornment of the rebel county’s colours/flags, has become an unofficial mascot ahead of tomorrow’s hurling final, which sees Cork take on Clare.

Following her bold new look, the stone cow now takes pride of place in the community in all her renewed glory and has lifted spirits in the lead up to the match.

The family run dairy farm where Gertie presides, boasts a preserved fairy fort and was purchased back in 1951 by Gerard’s father, Patrick O’Connell, now aged 103, who transformed the rundown acreage with help from his sons.

The artist, who has featured on RTE’s DIY SOS: The Bigger Build Ireland, is a sustainability advocate and offers an affordable upcycling service which aims to bring a new lease of life to dated pieces. Source: Pat McDonnell Paints

Noonan works hand-in-hand with clients on location or from her workshop in Wilton, Co. Cork, to reimagine and restore household treasures, family heirlooms and discarded furniture, while also creating bespoke tailor made creations using discarded material.

She champions the concept of a circular economy and is motivated to revive old pieces in a bid to circumvent their trip to the landfill.

Her mandate can be summed up as ‘don’t throw it out, give me a shout’ and her portfolio can be found on her Instagram @pieces_by_geraldine.