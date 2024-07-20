A man in his 50s has died in a workplace accident in Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon, gardaí have confirmed.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a fatal workplace accident on Thursday, July 17 shortly after 7:00p.m.

A male in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Roscommon, according to An Garda Síochana.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.

The man has been named locally as Pat McCrann of Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon.

He ran a successful tyre business, called Pat McCrann Tyres, in Frenchpark and is understood to have also been a cattle farmer.

Cllr Liam Callaghan told Agriland the McCrann family are “steeped in farming” and that Pat “worked very hard to keep people on the road” in his tyre business.

McCrann will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his parents Pat and Ann, brothers Brian, Kevin and Eamon, sister-in-law Joan, Eamon’s partner Sinead, niece Liona, nephew Ronan, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Earlier this month, investigations were underway following the death of a man in his 70s in a farm incident in Co. Offaly.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal workplace accident at a premises in Garryhinch, Co. Offaly on Thursday, July 4.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was removed from the scene to the morgue in Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is aware of this incident and has launched an investigation.

A file was prepared for the coroner’s court. No further details are available at this time.

Fatalities on farms account for nearly half of all fatal workplace incidents in Ireland. However, farmers only represent 6% of the workforce.

Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations in Ireland with an average of 20 fatal incidents on farms every year, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).