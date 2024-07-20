Harvesting the first of the winter crops has kicked off in many tillage areas around the country.

With much talk of straw shortages this year, all eyes are on the straw trade and livestock farmers will be anxious to secure straw supplies for this winter.

With this in mind, Agriland contacted a number of farmers across the country involved in the straw trade to get a picture of where the starting point is on prices for straw this year.

Some areas of the country have yet to harvest any of crops but in other areas of the country, harvest of winter crops is in full swing – while weather conditions are favourable.

It is important to highlight that there is a significant variation in the straw prices mentioned by farmers around the country, and prices may change as the harvest season progresses.

Many of the tillage farmers contacted by Agriland voiced their frustration at the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue’s intention to seek a deferral of the 2024 Straw Incorporation Measure from the European Commission.

These tillage farmers noted that they applied for the scheme in good faith and trusted that they would receive payment for chopping straw and incorporating it into the soil.

They also highlighted that finding customers for straw such as oil seed rape (OSR) straw can be challenging.

Minister McConalogue said that while he appreciates that tillage farmers “may be disappointed by this move”, there is a “very strong market for straw this year due to the shortage and the need to replenish supplies”.

Straw trade

There is a significant variation in the straw prices across the country, but the general consensus appears to be that prices mentioned for 4X4 round bales of straw are ranging from €25-30/bale in the field, generally speaking.

Prices as high as €50/4X4 bale delivered to some areas of the country and €35/bale from the field were mentioned, however other prices as low as €22/4X4 bale from the field were also mentioned.

One farmer who is also in the business of selling straw noted that “prices are expected to be up 30% this year, as yields are back by 30% in some cases”.

Prices for 8X4X4 bales are also varying significantly. Prices as high as €100/bale were mentioned, but €75-80/bale was the general consensus.

Lower prices of €70/8X4X4 bale from the field were also mentioned in some of the larger tillage regions of the country.

Prices mentioned for 8X4X3 bales were in and around €65/bale, with other farmers mentioning prices as high as €90/bale.

Livestock and tillage farmers alike will be hoping for favourable weather conditions as the harvest season progresses. Prices may well fluctuate over the coming weeks.