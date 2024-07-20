After many years of obscurity, Valtra is now well established here in Ireland as a mainstream manufacturer with a serious product to offer, backed up by a committed dealers such as Paudy Buckley of Co. Cork.

As part of the ongoing drive by manufacturers and dealers to take machinery out into the field for customers to view and try out, rather than simply kick the tyres in the showroom, Paudy Buckley Tractors of Vicarstown, Cork, will be holding a demo day on Tuesday, August 6.

There will be at least 12 Valtra tractors and Weidemann loaders on show, with three of the Valtras working using tillage implements from Amazone.

Valtra technology

One of the major intentions of the day is to demonstrate the capabilities of Valtra’s GPS based offerings, which start with Valtra Guide, the company’s own self steering system.

Satellite Navigation has proven to be the key to bringing the power of digital technology to tractor operation, and it is the foundation upon which all management and tractor automation is built. Valtra tractors are fully up to date with a heritage that required robustness to be built in

It is now being adopted far quicker than any before, and dealers of all makes are reporting that very few tractors are sold without, at least the minimal navigation system available, being fitted.

The process of buying a tractor has moved on from just worrying about power requirement, there are a good number of other factors involved nowadays.

Paudy Buckley Tractors, along with Valtra’s own team is keen to show how the Finnish manufacturer is approaching this growing field.

Golden Oldies

However, it’s not all about the latest techno wizardry, also on display will be a Valmet 15 – the first tractor from the manufacturer which eventually settled on the name Valtra in 2001. The Valmet 15A was the first of the breed, it is being driven here by OLavi Sipila, who is considered the father of the marque

The demonstration day will run from 11:00a.m to 5:00p.m and is to be held at Artitigue, Kilbrittain Co. Cork. A catering van will be in attendance.

Paudy Buckley Tractors are also sponsoring the DeCourcey Classic and Vintage Club’s Working Harvest Day, which is being held at the same site over the August bank holiday. The DeCourcey vintage working day will be held the day before Paudy Buckley’s demo day

This is a charitable event held in aid of Pieta House and will have working demonstrations of vintage and classic harvest machinery. However, it is a quite separate event to the Valtra demonstration day which follows on the Tuesday.