This year’s National Heritage Week programme is brimful of events to interest farm families.

Taking place from Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, August 25, National Heritage Week celebrates this country’s rich heritage, with thousands of activities and events organised.

From an introduction to scything, to a guided walk through an organic off-grid vegetable farm; a talk on the art of filming on the farm; a discussion on the origins of wool dyeing; a farm walk at Ballykilcavan farm and brewery; an exhibition, talk and blacksmith demonstration on wrought iron gates, and craft demonstrations on a farm.

This year’s theme ‘Connections, routes, and networks’ will explore the many ways we are linked through our heritage from physical pathways like roads, canals, and trails to cultural ties through family, pastimes, history and traditions.

Heritage Week is an all-island initiative brimful of free events and activities in every county.

Those interested can find events in their locality on the Heritage Week website, using the search filter to discover events tailored to their interests.

Other events will include: a steam train journey from Dublin to Kilkenny, courtesy of the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland; a workshop on repairing old stone walls in Galway with The Friends of Merlin Woods; the Festival of Lost Skills in Co. Clare, where Common Knowledge will host a celebration of traditional music and dance with a focus on heritage skills; and the Woodstown Viking Festival, bringing Waterford’s most famous Viking site to life.

Speaking in Connolly Station before travelling by steam train to Drogheda and Beaulieu House, for the launch of Heritage Week, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage, and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, commended the annual initiative.

“National Heritage Week excels in uniting Ireland’s built, natural, and cultural heritage into one vibrant festival.

“Over the past 25 years, it has significantly raised awareness and appreciation of our heritage, fostering more informed perspectives, changing hearts and minds, and ensuring the preservation of our incredible resources, ” he said.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan. Image Source: Gareth Chaney

“As the Minister of State for Heritage, I am privileged to collaborate daily with the passionate individuals who organise these events. I regularly witness their extraordinary efforts to bring our heritage to life, showcasing the remarkable dedication that fuels this celebration each year,” Minister Noonan added.

Chair of the Heritage Council, Martina Moloney, praised the crucial role of volunteers and community groups. “Our volunteers and community groups are the foundation of this wonderful festival of heritage.

Their dedication and generosity ensure the success of Heritage Week, offering diverse and enriching experiences for anybody with even a passing interest in heritage,” she said.

“The invaluable support of local authority heritage and biodiversity officers who work tirelessly behind the scenes, also cannot be overstated.

“I want to thank all these contributors for the work they do not just in the run up to and during National Heritage Week, but all year-round,” said the chair.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland’s largest cultural events.