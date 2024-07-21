Rathkeevin Macra which is based in south Tipperary, is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year with the inaugural Queen of the Castle festival in Cahir, on the August bank holiday weekend.

Organising committee chair and treasurer of Rathkeevin Macra, Anita Lonergan Casey said:

“We hope to make it an annual event, if successful. We have a three-year plan to develop the festival with Tipperary County Council.

“The queens competition is a nod to the former Queen of the Fair which took place in the town for many years, with local businesses putting forward to a queen to compete.”

The festival will see 18 queens representing some of the 31 Macra regions across the country, the UK and the EU compete in a bid to be crowned the inaugural Queen of the Castle at midnight, following the coronation banquet on Sunday, August 4.

Music will be provided by Supersoul Machine, followed by a DJ.

“The queens will be wined and dined for the weekend and will get the opportunity to make new friends and immerse themselves in the culture and heritage of Cahir town and south Tipperary.

“We have an international queen representing Latvia who is a member of Macra, living in Ireland,” Lonergan Casey added.

The winning queen will be selected by the festival’s three judges: former Rose of Tralee, Brenda Hyland; local business owner, Lara Slattery; and a mystery adjudicator – who will mark the contestants over the weekend on their personality; willingness to try new things; ability to communicate and likeability, among other things.

Rathkeevin Macra

The winner will be announced at midnight on Sunday night / Monday morning and will be presented with a cash prize of €750; the Queen of the Castle perpetual cup; the winner’s tiara and Dalton’s of Cahir haulage services Queen of the Castle 2024 winners’ sash.

A hectic social diary will follow, with numerous public appearances and interviews over the next year. The runner up will receive €500 and a trophy, while the queen placed third will be presented with €250 and a trophy.

The festival programme will include a family fun day, music, comedy, food and entertainment.

“We have created a jam packed schedule of events to suit all tastes including music from bands such as The Bentley Boys; Supersoul Machine; After Eden; the Loose Canons; The Replacements and the Lonergans,” said Lonergan Casey.

There will also be yoga; a dance workshop; karaoke; a scouts’ demo; archery and kayaking.

Comhairle na nOg will hold a colour from 3:30p.m to 4:00p.m run for health and wellbeing as part of the community carnival on Sunday in Inch field.

A window display competition for local businesses will also take place over the weekend.

“A big thank you must go to councillor Andy Moloney and Tipperary County Council for their support and to our main sponsor, Dalton’s Haulage of Cahir and all the other businesses of Cahir that have supported us to make this festival a success,” Lonergan Casey added.

All are welcome and tickets for the festival are available through Eventbrite.