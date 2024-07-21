Wexford Farmers’ Co-Operative Mart (Enniscorthy Mart) hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Wednesday, July 17, with what was described as “a big calf sale for the time of year”, according to the mart manager, Kevin Murphy.

Commenting on the trade, the mart manager said: “The demand for calves has remained strong in recent weeks, and this week was no different. This positive demand is bringing out more reared calves which is further boosting the numbers on offer.”

Prices from the sale: This Limousin bull calf sold for €440 These three Limousin bull calves sold for €390 each This Limousin heifer calf sold for €390 This reared Simmental calf sold for €560 These two Limousin bulls sold for €415 each

He said that export activity also remains good around the calf sale ring, with export customers keen for both stronger, reared calves and suck calves. Local farmers and agents are particularly keen for reared calves.

The mart manager noted that many farmers decided not to purchase young calves in the spring due to workload and now are eager to secure reared calves that have been weaned off milk.

“Continental calves made up the biggest proportion of the sale this week, which continue to be the best sellers,” he added.

Sample reared continental calf prices:

Two Belgian Blue bull calves sold for €585 each;

Limousin bull calf sold for €580;

Simmental bull calf sold for €560;

Two Limousin heifer calves sold for €455 each.

Reared continental calves sold anywhere from €330 for younger lots up to a top price on the day of €585 for two strong Belgian Blue-cross bull calves.

“There were plenty of lots which broke the €500 euro price mark due to demand from farmer customers who were particularly strong for quality calves,” Murphy said.

Sample reared Hereford and Angus calf prices:

Reared Hereford bull calf sold for €505;

Reared Angus bull calf sold for €440;

Three reared Angus bulls sold for €400;

Two reared Angus heifers sold for €360.

Commenting on export activity, the Enniscorthy mart manager said: “The exporters are still very active for the time of the year.”

Sample continental and coloured calf prices:

Four-week old Limousin heifer calf sold for €350;

Four week old Limousin bull calf sold for €335;

Two four-week old Hereford bull calves sold for €220 each;

Three week old Angus heifer calf sold for €170;

“There is a big demand to fill orders which has led to strong competition due to the small numbers on offer. The trade has held better than other years for those export-type suck calves.”

Sample Friesian bull calf prices:

Three reared Friesian bull calves sold for €340 each;

Four reared Friesian bull calves sold for €310 each;

Three reared friesian bull calves sold for €300 each;

Two reared Friesian bull calves sold for €225 each;

Three Friesian bull calves three weeks old sold for €110 each;

Four week old Friesian bull calf sold for €180.

Friesian calves ranged anywhere from €50 up to €150/head for good quality suck calves, while the stronger runners made up to €340 for good square well-reared calves.