The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has today (Monday, July 22) launched an inspection campaign targeting the forestry sector.

The campaign has a focus on adherence to the updated code of practice for managing safety and health in forestry operations and is part of the HSA’s ongoing efforts to ensure safe working conditions in the sector.

The forestry inspection campaign will involve HSA inspectors conducting thorough reviews of safety and health practices, and evaluating risk assessments and safety statements.

Key areas of focus will include:

The implementation of key safety measures;

The adequacy of safety training for all machinery operators including contractors;

The proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Darren Arkins, programme manager at the HSA, said: “The forestry industry in Ireland is evolving and the use of contractors is more commonplace. There may now be many links in the chain between ‘forest owner’ and ‘forest worker’.

“Whether you’re a timber grower or purchaser, contractor or subcontractor (operator), you have legal duties to fulfil in order to ensure that people’s safety and health is not put at risk during, or as a result of, forestry operations.”

The code of practice for managing safety and health in forestry operations provides practical guidance on managing risks associated with forestry work, including handling machinery, working at height, and emergency response planning.

Under the updated code of practice, every employer shall, taking into account the risk assessment carried out under section 19, review the safety statement where:

There has been a significant change in the matters to which it refers,

There is another reason to believe that the safety statement is no longer valid, or

An inspector in the course of an inspection, investigation, examination, inquiry under section 64 or otherwise directs that the safety statement be amended within 30 days of the giving of that direction, and, following the review, the employer shall amend the safety statement as appropriate.

Due to the high-risk work involving chainsaws the HSA has developed guidance on safe use of chainsaws for business owners and operators.

Arkins said: “Appropriate training in chainsaw use, control of the work site and the wearing of suitable protective clothing to protect against these injuries is essential.

“If you do not have the competency and training required and do not have the correct PPE for chainsaw work activities, then you should not be operating a chainsaw and you should engage the services of a competent chainsaw operator,” he added.