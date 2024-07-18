Agriland Media Group is delighted to announce a new collaboration with the National Dairy Council (NDC) which will see the launch of the Delivering for Dairy series on the online platform.

The NDC champions the role of sustainable, quality, pasture-based dairy production and its nutritional benefits in supporting healthier and more active living.

It is are a farmer-funded representative body that works to promote and protect Ireland’s internationally renowned dairy reputation for excellent products, sustainably produced.

All NDC actions are built on a comprehensive understanding of dairy’s role across the life-stages, supporting and using research to answer important questions about dairy products, how they are produced and their role as part of a balanced diet.

NDC ‘Delivering for Dairy’

The five-part ‘Delivering for Dairy’ series will comprise weekly articles covering many aspects of the dairy sector and NDC’s work within in.

In the first article, which will be published on the Agriland platform later this week, readers will garner an insight into the work of the dairy promotion organisation over the past six decades.

There will be reminders of some memorable advertising campaigns and a summary of the evolution of the NDC right up to today.

The second article in the series will focus on nutrition with information and advice from one of the NDC’s own nutritionists.

The team are PhD qualified nutrition scientists who will explain the importance and benefits of dairy in supporting healthy and active living.

In the third article in the ‘Delivering for Dairy’ series, there will be a focus on teenage diets as a recent study has indicated concerningly low intakes of dairy among this cohort.

The fourth article in the series will give readers an insight into the School Milk Scheme. NDC schools programme manager Sinead Whelan will outline the challenges in increasing dairy supply to cover all schools and efforts to promote its importance among school-going children.

The final article in the NDC series will have information about new research on food in schools and what lies ahead in this area.

You can read of the articles in the NDC Delivering for Dairy Series on the Agriland smartphone app or desktop and be sure to leave your thoughts and comments on social media.