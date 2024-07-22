The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today (Monday, July 22) launched a consultation to inform a review of the list of bodies and persons set out in the Schedule to the Rural Needs Act (NI) 2016.

The act aims to help improve the quality of life of people in rural areas by ensuring that their social and economic needs are fully considered by the government in its decision-making processes.

It also seeks to increase transparency on how public authorities consider rural needs.

The act applies to Northern Ireland government departments, district councils and other public authorities.

DAERA said is interested in hearing the views of stakeholders on any amendments which should be made to the list of bodies and persons set out in the Schedule to the act, which includes the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Board.

The closing date for responses to the consultation is Friday, September 13, 2024.

Launching the consultation, Northern Ireland’s farming minister Andrew Muir said: “The Rural Needs Act is a key policy tool for my department for helping to ensure that the needs of rural communities are properly considered by public authorities in the development and implementation of policy and in the design and delivery of public services.

“This review is an opportunity to consider whether any changes should be made to the list of public authorities which are subject to the duties under the Rural Needs Act and I welcome the views of stakeholders to help inform the review.”

Lough Neagh

Last week, Minister Muir welcomed approval by the NI Executive of the Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan.

The NI Executive approved the 37-point report and action plan on Thursday (July 18) as the first step of the journey towards the long-term rehabilitation of water quality in the lough.

Minister Muir said: “I welcome and am grateful to my Executive colleagues for supporting the plan I presented and recognising Lough Neagh as a priority.

“The publication of the full Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan will be a significant step towards improving water quality, reducing blue green algae and ensuring we can rehabilitate the lough to a healthy status, enjoyed by generations to come.

“The action plan is not a wish list – it is a detailed, science-led, proportionate and ambitious set of actions that will make a tangible difference to our waterways.

“I must be clear however, that there are no quick fixes, it will take many years, if not decades to see substantial recovery, such is the depth and complexity of the problem.”

The day before NI Executive approval of the plan, Muir met with the owner of Lough Neagh, the Earl of Shaftsbury, and said the meeting was “very constructive”.

The Earl of Shaftsbury’s, or Nick Ashley-Cooper’s, family has owned the rights to the bed of Lough Neagh dating back to the 17th century.

Minister Muir said he and Ashely-Cooper were in “mutual agreement in desire to secure community ownership of the lough”.

However, Muir said the “right structures” must be in place involving relevant groups.