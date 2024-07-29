Bluetongue restrictions now prohibit the export of cattle and sheep from England, Scotland and Wales to the island of Ireland.

It is a scenario that could attract greater numbers of livestock breeders from that part of the world to Irish sales this autumn.

Another factor kicking in here will be the significant hesitation of Irish pedigree breeders to show cattle and/or sheep in Great Britain for one very simple reason – if the animals sent over do not get the price expected of them, they cannot come home.

This was an issue addressed by Co. Down Limousin breeder, Trevor Shields at last weekend’s Antrim Show.

So far this year, he has won the Balmoral inter-breed beef championship and a host of other show titles with a selection of elite heifers.

“Northern Ireland’s Limousin Club is hosting its annual Ladies in Red Sale in Ballymena Mart over the coming weeks,” Trevor explained.

“The event is fully export accredited. I sense that many Limousin enthusiasts from across the UK and Ireland will attend on the day.”

Last year’s sale saw a heifer from the Ampertaine herd of the McKay family, from Garvagh in Co. Derry, sell for 24,000gns.

Bluetongue

Meanwhile, pedigree cattle and sheep breeders in GB believe that the development of an effective solution to the bluetongue challenge they are now facing into is needed.

John Finlay, from Galloway in south west Scotland, judged the beef inter-breed final at this year’s Antrim Show.

He is a pedigree Galloway cattle and sheep breeder, who believes that vaccination is the only way out of the bluetongue debacle.

John is no stranger to the island of Ireland, having judged the beef inter-breed final at last year’s Omagh Show.

“The disease has not been an issue in Scotland yet,” he explained.

“But with the climate set to get warmer, there is every likelihood of the bluetongue threat remaining an issue for cattle and sheep breeders.

“Given these circumstances, the development of an effective vaccine seems to be the only way forward.”

Meanwhile, the consequences of a bluetongue outbreak could be very serious indeed for the Irish livestock sector.

In the event of an outbreak of bluetongue occurring in Ireland, control measures would have to be introduced to try and eradicate the disease.

Restriction zones would be established which would extend for a minimum of 150km in size, and movement controls for susceptible animals would be introduced.

Other control measures, including mandatory vaccination (if available) or housing periods could also be implemented.