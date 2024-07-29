The government will formally appoint the members of the Just Transition Commission when the Dáil returns from its summer break in September.

The Just Transition Commission is being set up under the auspices of the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

Minister Eamon Ryan announced in May that he had received government agreement to set up the commission. He said:

“A Just Transition is the fastest way to a green transition, and the only way that guarantees that we bring everybody with us as we move to a climate-neutral economy… The commission will be the public voice of the Just Transition.”

Following approval to establish the commission, the department commenced a public expressions of interest in cooperation with the Public Appointments Service. That process has now concluded, a department spokesperson told Agriland.

Up to five members of the commission, plus the commission’s chairperson, will be appointed through that process.

It is envisaged that the five members appointed this way will represent a range of expertise and perspectives, including human rights and equality; skills development; rural and community development; social inclusion; the ‘green’ economic transition; and youth perspectives.

In addition to those members and the commission chairperson, a further five members will be nominated by the social dialogue pillars.

These pillars are as follows:

Agriculture pillar;

Community and Voluntary pillar;

Employer pillar;

Environment pillar;

Trade Union pillar.

Agriland understands that both the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) have nominated one person each to be considered the representative for the agriculture pillar.

It is understood that the IFA has nominated its South Leinster chairperson and former Environment Committee chairperson Paul O’Brien, while the ICMSA has nominated Vanessa Kiely O’Connor, a member of its National Council, representing West Cork.

Sources indicated that the department requested each pillar to nominate one man and one woman to be considered for a role on the commission.

However, it is also understood that each pillar will only be entitled to one representative each, meaning only one of the nominees will be chosen to represent the entire agriculture pillar.

According to the department, the minister will consider the candidates and social pillar nominees, and will then bring the proposed commission membership to government for approval after the Dáil’s summer break.

The Dáil is due to resume after is summer recess on September 18.

After the government signs off on the membership of the commission, a formal announcement of its composition will be made, at which point the commission will commence its work, the department spokesperson said.