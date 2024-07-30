Minister for agriculture, environment and rural affairs, Andrew Muir, has said that threats to birdlife put Rathlin Island’s economy at risk with 20,000 visitors to its Seabird Centre each year providing a vital source of income to the island residents.

The protection of Northern Ireland’s seabird population and their importance for biodiversity and ecotourism was the focus of Muir’s recent visit to the island.

While on the island, Muir witnessed the seasonal puffin colony on Rathlin Island at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds’ (RSPB) Seabird Centre at West Light.

The minister also announced his intention to launch a public consultation on a Seabird Conservation Strategy by the end of September this year.

Minister Muir said: “The most recent UK assessment of seabirds under the UK Marine Strategy shows that many seabird species are under severe pressure. Protecting island seabird nesting colonies around the whole of the UK is a key measure which is crucial to their recovery.

“I understand the pressures on our seabird populations, and the need for further action. I am committed to producing a Seabird Conservation Strategy and intend to launch the public consultation by the end of September.”

Muir said Rathlin Island offers a “unique ecological experience” in Northern Ireland with seabird colonies, underwater biodiversity and rare species like the Rathlin golden hare and corncrakes living side by side with agriculture and fishing.

“The Rathlin residents and RSPB are an example to us all in how we can work with nature in our efforts to preserve our environment for generations to come,” he said.

Rathlin Island

Muir said he had a very educational trip visiting sites across Rathlin Island, from seeing the puffin colony to learning about the RSPB team’s work at the West Light Seabird Centre.

“I also had the opportunity to meet with the Rathlin Acting for Tomorrow (LIFE Raft) project, to learn about their efforts to eradicate non-native ferrets and rats which predate on the seabird colonies,” he said.

“I held a very informative meeting with the Rathin Development and Community Association and spoke to the farmers that maintain the precious land area in the most beautiful but challenging of circumstances.”

Rathlin Island hosts Northern Ireland’s largest seabird colony and is designated as a Special Protection Area (SPA). The sea area around Rathlin is also a Marine Protected Area.

The island supports over 20,000 breeding seabirds which includes puffins.

The draft Environmental Improvement Plan for Northern Ireland has a target to develop and consult on a Seabird Conservation Strategy for Northern Ireland.

The aim of the strategy is to improve and restore seabird populations through effective management of current and emerging threats.

RSPB

Head of policy and advocacy at RSPB, John Martin, said it was great to host DAERA minister Muir and officials on Rathlin Island.

“The island is one of the most important seabird colonies in the UK and Ireland and it is hard not to be wowed by the spectacle of the seabird colony at the West Lighthouse,” he said.

“We also got a briefing from the team delivering LIFE RAFT, a multi-million pound conservation project funded by the EU, the Lottery Heritage, Fund, DAERA, the Rathlin Development and Community Association and the RSPB.

“The project is seeking to further bolster seabirds and deliver a lasting legacy for the island.

“We talked through a range of issues including a pending seabird conservation strategy which will be pivotal in delivering for seabirds and marine life across our whole coastline.”