Northern Ireland’s National Show of Blackface sheep will take place at Ballymena Mart next Monday, August 5.

The event has been organised by the Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association.

“There will be a tremendous turnout of both Perth and Lanark sheep on the day,” the association’s chairman, Tommy Harkin confirmed.

Due to the current bluetongue restrictions, prohibiting the export of live cattle and sheep from England, Scotland and Wales (GB) to the island of Ireland, Harkin believes the Blackface event will attract a lot of visitors from across the Irish Sea, particularly Scotland.

“Traditionally, there has been a strong trade in Blackface sheep from Scotland to Ireland and vice versa.”

“A very high turnout of sheep is already guaranteed for next week’s show.”

It has been a topsy-turvy year to date for Northern Ireland’s sheep sector up to this point. Farm gate prices hit record levels a few months ago, but have since come back considerably with the availability of grass-fed lambs coming through in very significant numbers.

Future support for sheep

Meanwhile, the sector awaits the outcome of discussions between its stakeholder organisations and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) regarding the format of a future support regime for flock owners.

Former Northern Ireland agriculture minister Edwin Poots, had officially recognised the validity of delivering specific support to the sheep sector.

This principle was included within his package of farm policy reform proposals, announced prior to the collapse of the Stormont Executive back in 2022.

However, the actual details of what the new sheep support schemes would comprise were not forthcoming at that time.

Subsequent to this, a taskforce was established to look at ways of maintaining viability and improving productivity within the sheep sector.

Currently, the members of this grouping are frustrated at DAERA for the lack of progress secured around the format of future sheep schemes.

They point to the fact that sheep farming is a key part of the north’s agricultural economy and a key element in countryside management to benefit the environment.

A recent report, produced by the taskforce, recommends ways to maintain viability and improve productivity within the sheep sector.

Significantly, it confirms the large disparity in support levels that are available to sheep producers in Northern Ireland, relative to their counterparts in the rest of the UK and Ireland.

The report was presented to DAERA some time ago. However, the department of agriculture has yet to reply.