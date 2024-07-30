Fine Gael TD Michael Ring has said that he will not contest the next general election, after “much consideration and reflection”.

The Mayo TD, who has frequently highlighted rural and farm issues during his time in the Dáil, has been in the Dáil since 1994, and was first elected as a public representative for Westport Town Council in 1979.

Ring described his time as a public representative as “the privilege of my life”.

“I am profoundly thankful to have had the opportunity to serve my community and my country in various capacities, including minister of state for tourism and sport, minister [of state] for regional economic development, and minister for community and rural development.

“The trust and support from my constituents has been humbling and inspiring,” he said.

Ring added: “Reflecting on my three decades in the Dáil, I am proud of the significant developments and investments I have secured for Mayo and beyond in my time as minister.”

Among these, Ring said, was the setting up of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

He also cited investment in the Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park, and enhancement to local greenways.

“Achievements like the Lough Mask to Westport Water Scheme, various sewerage schemes, and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, are milestones I told dear.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to the people of Mayo… Representing [the people of Mayo] has been an honour and I am proud of what we have accomplished together,” Ring added.

Ring’s announcement has been met with well wishes with his constituency and coalition colleague, Minister of State Dara Calleary, a Fianna Fáil TD for Mayo.

Minister Calleary, the minister of state responsible for trade promotion and digital and company regulation (and a former minister for agriculture) said Ring “rewrote the perceived certainties of Mayo politics”.

“He was a tough electoral opponent but it was a pleasure and an honour to work with him on many shared projects,” Minister Calleary said.

Ring’s time as a TD has also been acknowledged by Senator Victor Boyhan.

Senator Boyhan described Ring as:

“A champion of the west of Ireland and committed to rural development, a character full of enthusiasm and determination, always keen to get projects and ideas over the line…and always ready to listen and act.”

There have been a number of announcements from high-profile Fine Gael TDs that they would not seek re-election in the next general election.

Most recently last week, former Tánaiste and Minister for Agriculture Simon Coveney confirmed that he will not stand for re-election.

The 52-year-old Fine Gael TD for Cork South Central was first elected to the Dáil in 1998 in a by-election following the death of his father, Hugh Coveney.

He was later elected to the European Parliament in 2004, and returned to the Dáil in the 2007 general election.

Coveney has been appointed to several ministerial portfolios during his time as TD, including agriculture, food and the marine from 2011 to 2016, foreign affairs and most recently enterprise.