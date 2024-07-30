The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that over 15,600 applications made under the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) have been approved.

The latest data, published by the department, contains an update on the 3,799 applications made by farmers under tranche 3 of the scheme.

2,479 applications made under this tranche, which closed in mid-April, are still being processed.

DAFM has approved 1,079 tranche 3 applications, 157 have been rejected, 84 were withdrawn by applicants.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 3 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,000 28 32 767 173 Dairy Equipment Scheme 88 1 3 65 19 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,055 67 13 564 411 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 314 0 5 309 0 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 320 12 8 141 159 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 37 2 1 33 1 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 326 9 4 237 76 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 219 9 8 101 101 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 170 9 5 94 62 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 270 20 5 168 77 Total 3,799 157 84 2,479 1,079 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The number of applications made by farmers under tranche 3 of TAMS 3 was down by almost 60% when compared with the previous round (9,110 applications made in tranche 2)

The latest data from the department also shows that 1,003 applications made under tranche 2 remain “in progress”.

7,348 out of the 9,110 tranche 2 applications have been approved, 553 rejected and 206 withdrawn.

There are 169 applications still being considered under tranche 1 of TAMS 3, 7,199 of the total 8,203 applications have been given the green light, 659 were rejected and 176 withdrawn.

The update shows that as of yesterday (Monday, July 29), 15,626 applications across all three tranches have now been approved by the department.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue previously confirmed that tranche 4 will close for applications on September 6 and the deadline for submissions under tranche 5 is December 6.