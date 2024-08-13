This week’s factory quotes sees a much firmer trade for beef cattle, with no talk of price cuts from procurement staff for this week and cuts to prices that were being pushed on the trade last week, now being reversed.

Procurement staff are noting that there are not as many factory fit cattle around for the time of year than was expected and this, along with good market demand for beef, is helping to underpin the autumn trade and prices for cattle.

Most beef processors had representatives in attendance at the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show.

One of the main talking points among beef farmers at the event was on speculation that forward cattle supplies are not as plentiful as originally thought.

Grass supplies and ground conditions are generally much better than this time last year and most farmers are less anxious to sell their beef cattle this year.

The mood among beef farmers was relatively positive overall at the event, despite the weather-related challenges faced by the sector throughout this year.

Factory quotes: Bullocks and heifers

Bullocks (steers) are generally being quoted at €5.00/kg on the grid this week, with up to €5.10/kg being quoted in Co. Donegal for in-spec steers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

On the lower end of steer-price offerings, €4.95/kg on the grid is being quoted, but the higher rate will likely be needed this week to secure any significant numbers of quality steers this week.

Heifers are being quoted at €5.05/kg on the grid this week generally speaking, again with €5.15/kg on the grid available in Co. Donegal for eligible heifers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Some outlets are opening heifer-price offerings at €5.00/kg on the grid but higher rates will likely have to be paid to secure larger volumes of quality heifers this week.

Cow price

After five consecutive weeks of average cow prices in a general declining trend, it seems cow price has also stabilised, with some processors increasing their price quote for finished cows this week.

The graph below gives an overview of the average price paid for O=3= grade cows over the past 12 weeks:

There is significant variation on the prices paid for cows – even within grade – and factors such as carcass weight, fat score and grade type (plus, equals or minus), as well as the number of cows being supplies will all have some level of impact on the prices paid for cows.

This week, €4.30-4.40/kg is being quoted for P-grade cows with €4.45-4.50/kg being quoted for O grade cows.

R grade cows are being quoted at €4.60-4.70 and U grade cows are being quoted at €4.70-4.80/kg in general with tops of €5.00/kg being quoted for U grade cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €5.20-5.25/kg on the grid this week for U grade bulls with €5.10-5.15/kg being quoted for R grade bulls in general.

O grade bulls are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg for better types with €4.90-4.95/kg being quoted for P grade bulls

Under 16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg on the grid.