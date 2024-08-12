The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is delivering 2,452 veterinary kits to livestock-keeping households in Gaza to improve animal health and preserve herding livelihoods across the Gaza Strip.

According to the FAO, the near 10-month conflict has caused the collapse of local food production and agri-food value chains, contributing to the rapid deterioration of food security in Gaza.

96% of the population or 2.15 million people face high levels of acute food insecurity and a looming risk of famine, the FAO has said.

Following the successful delivery of 500t of fodder to Gaza, this FAO shipment of veterinary kits is the first to enter the Gaza Strip since the escalation of hostilities began.

Vet kits to Gaza

FAO is also the first agency to pilot these kits from the West Bank into Gaza. The veterinary kits include critically needed inputs to safeguard animals, such as multivitamins, disinfectants, salt blocks and iodine wound spray.

About 70% of meat and dairy-producing livestock in Gaza have been slaughtered, consumed or lost due to the ongoing hostilities, the FAO has indicated.

Bilal from Rafah, a livestock keeper and an FAO beneficiary, has expressed that these inputs are not available locally but are a lifeline for their animals’ health.

Bilal explained: “Honestly, the support our animals need is fodder. That’s the most important thing for us, along with medicines and vaccines.”

Head of programme of FAO West Bank and Gaza Strip, Azzam Saleh added: “The lack of essential veterinary materials in the [Gaza] Strip impacts animal health and welfare and prevents livestock holders from providing decent care to them.

“We believe that providing these inputs is essential to support the local communities and their animals, ensuring both immediate care and long-term protection during this conflict.

“It is crucial to focus our efforts on keeping livestock alive and healthy, which means ensuring access to protein and milk for families and particularly for children who are malnourished or at risk of malnourishment.

“Immediate investment is crucial to ensure the protection of remaining livestock and farms and the rapid recovery of the damaged agriculture and food system infrastructure caused by the conflict,” Saleh added.

FAO assistant director-general and regional representative for the Near East and North Africa, Abdulhakim Elwaer added: “The functionality and restoration of the local food system is crucial to minimise the concerning levels of acute food insecurity and malnutrition across the Gaza Strip, which remains difficult without an immediate ceasefire and a vast acceleration of humanitarian aid.”

FAO, supported by the governments of Belgium, Italy and Norway, is working closely with the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to distribute these veterinary kits to the livestock holders in Gaza.

Elwaer stressed that “the supply of vaccines not only ensured animal health but further strengths the one health aspect and eliminates the risk of spread of transmittable diseases from animals to humans”.

Funding for Gaza

Under the 2024 UN Flash Appeal for the occupied Palestinian territory, FAO has appealed for around $40 million, comprising $29 million for Gaza and $11 million for the West Bank, to meet the needs of 70,660 individuals.

This funding would be used to distribute animal fodder and health inputs in the Gaza Strip; restock lost livestock in Gaza; provide time-critical inputs to farmers in Gaza; and offer emergency assistance to vulnerable farmers and livestock holders impacted by heightened violence and movement constraints in the West Bank.

A new shipment of 500t of fodder is under preparation to be sent to Gaza. Of these, three trucks have already entered Gaza, and their distribution has reached 217 beneficiaries, who received a total of 651 barley sacks.

The 500t of fodder will be delivered to over 4,000 herders across the Gaza Strip with the support of local partners who are on the ground. The initial 500t of animal fodder delivered by FAO has reached over 3,100 livestock keepers in the Gaza Strip.

While FAO has said that food aid is indispensable, it stressed that it is not sufficient to meet caloric and nutritional needs in Gaza.

Before the conflict, fodder was the most important pre-war import in Gaza, with almost 650 trucks entering the Strip with fodder every month before October 7, 2023.

FAO said it supports vulnerable farmers and herders in Gaza to safeguard surviving animals and resume local food production of fresh, perishable but nutritious food like milk, eggs, red meat and vegetables.