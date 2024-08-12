Louth County Council has granted planning permission to Hilton Foods (Ireland) to expand its meat processing plant in Drogheda.

In an application submitted to the local authority last month, Hilton Foods said that the 1,791m2 expansion of the plant would create a further 60 jobs.

The facility on Newtown Link Road currently employs 280 people with 50 in administration and the remaining 230 staff working over two shifts.

Hilton Foods

The proposed development includes a two story production and warehouse extension and a single storey extension to the office/staff welfare building.

The application also consists of retention permission for a piece of loading equipment and two outdoor storage areas.

In planning documents, Hilton Foods said that the “urgent need for this expansion arises from the increased orders the business has received in recent times, which has placed added pressure on this vital production facility”.

The company added that a timely planning permission would ensure the business could create additional storage capacity for the Christmas rush in 2024 with added production capacity coming on line in 2025.

Louth

Planners at Louth County Council granted permission for the development, subject to 14 conditions.

It was noted that no submissions were received by the local authority in relation to the proposal.

Planners said that the proposed development would result in “minor alterations to an existing building”.

“It is not considered that these changes will have a negative impact upon neighbouring amenity, environmental or infrastructure considerations.

“It is therefore considered that permission should be granted subject to condition,” the planner’s report said.

Established in 1994, Hilton Foods began by supplying packaged meat to supermarkets, primarily focusing on meeting the needs of major retailers.

The company has since expanded its operations, adding new facilities and technologies in order to enhance its production capabilities.

The company sources raw meat from approved suppliers which is then processed in the Drogheda facility, according to customer specifications.