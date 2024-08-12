The Irish National Sheep Dog Trials will take place at Clonmany, on the Inishowen Peninsula, Co. Donegal next week from Thursday, August 22 until Saturday, August 24.

The annual event, sponsored by SSE Renewables, will see 150 talented sheep dogs and their handlers compete for a chance to represent Ireland at the International Sheep Dog Trials in Scotland in September.

The trials, organised by a voluntary Donegal Committee comprising members of the International Sheep Dog Society, provide a unique opportunity for families and visitors to witness the incredible partnership between handler and dog, showcasing their abilities in a series of challenging tasks.

SSE Renewables has said that it is committed to maintaining and fostering strong community ties in Donegal, where it operates several renewable energy sites, including Meentycat Wind Farm, Culliagh Wind Farm, and Lenalea Wind Farm. L-r: Seamus Herron SSE; James McCloskey (age 4); Oliver McCloskey (age 2); James McCloskey championship sheep dog handler; Ava McCloskey (age 5); and James McGee Chair of the Donegal Committee. Image source: Clive Wasson

The wind farms have a combined capacity of 130MW, aimed at helping Ireland achieve its 2030 renewable energy targets.

SSE Renewables is also advancing the 72MW Drumnahough Wind Farm near Letterkenny in partnership with FuturEnergy Ireland.

Community liaison officer at SSE Renewables, Seamus Herron said: “SSE Renewables, is delighted to be the principal sponsor of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials, and to support the Donegal Committee of the International Sheep Dog Society in bringing this fantastic family friendly event to Donegal.

“We are looking forward to a few days of great excitement on the beautiful Inishowen Peninsula.”

Chair of the Donegal Committee, James P McGee said: “The sponsorship and support from SSE Renewables enable us to deliver a memorable event that celebrates both the skill of the sheep dogs and the strong sense of community here in Donegal.

“As chairman, I would also like to extend a special thanks to Donegal County Council for their Development Fund Initiative support, as well as to all the businesses and people that generously sponsored our event in any way.

“We look forward to welcoming participants and spectators to Clonmany for a fantastic family-focused event.”

National Sheep Dog Trials

The trials will begin at 7:30a.m on August 22, 7:30a.m on August 23 and slightly earlier at 7:00a.m on Saturday, August 24 respectively.

Entrance costs are €10 for a day pass, €20 for a three-day pass while admittance for children is free. Organisers have said that there will be a free bouncy castle for children and catering provided by Ballyliffin Golf Club.

The International Sheep Dog Society is a member organisation and registers over 6,000 Border Collie pups every year on behalf of its members.

The Irish National Sheep Dog Trials is organised by a voluntary local Donegal committee under the umbrella of the International Sheep Dog Society, which is the governing body of the four nations: Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales.

Each country holds a national trial every year comprising the top 150 sheep dogs and their handlers in each country.

The national trials allow for the selection of the top 15 from the 150 competitors. The top 15 from each country go head-to-head at the International Sheep Dog Trials help in September.

Out of the 60 dogs competing in the International Sheep Dog Trials, 15 go through to the International Supreme Championship Final.