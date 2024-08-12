Kerry Group has partnered with a research centre based at University College Cork (UCC) in a collaboration to explore the link between diet and cognitive health.

Kerry and APC Microbiome Ireland, which is a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research body, have come to an agreement which will see the researchers make use of expertise in biotic technology, which is based on using micro-organisms, to develop solutions focussed on “the gut-brain” axis.

The researchers believe that their work could address issues relating to stress, anxiety and mood.

APC has 20 years’ of research experience in the human gut microbiome.

Kerry Group said: “With this cooperative endeavour, Kerry teams will benefit from working with key experts in the field of cognitive health, to further understand how it is influenced by the microbiome, and APC will benefit from an additional commercial partnership, to identify pathways for the practical application and consumer uptake of the scientific solutions.”

The business said that the collaboration is “a positive step on a shared journey towards the development of new science-centred consumer products and health technologies”.

Kerry Group revenue

In other recent Kerry Group news, the business reported revenue of €3.9 billion in the first half of 2024 (H1), which is down by 5.9% compared to the same period last year (€4.12 billion).

The company said that group revenue comprised volume growth of 1.7%, pricing deflation of 4%, unfavourable translation currency of 0.9% and the effect from disposals net of acquisitions of 2.7%.

However, group EBITA (operating profit before interest, tax, amortisation of goodwill and other intangibles and exceptional items) increased by 6.6% to €552 million, compared to the H1 2023 figure of €518 million.

The financial review, published on the last day of last month, shows that profit after tax in the first six months of the year was €291.5 million, compared to €357.9 million in H1 2023.