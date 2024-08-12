The ESB confirmed that around 36,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power this morning following thunderstorms overnight.

A spokesperson for the ESB Networks told Agriland that “crews are mobilised this morning to continue to restore power to all customers and repair damage to the infrastructure in areas which have been impacted by lightning-related outages”.

Customers in the midlands, west, northwest and southwest have been particularly impacted where thunder, lightning and heavy rain were reported last night.

Met Éireann had issued issued a Status Orange thunderstorm warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, while a Status Yellow warning was issued for Munster and Galway.

ESB

ESB Networks said that crews will continue to respond to outages as they arise as quickly and safely as possible.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public to always call us immediately on 1800 372 999 in the event of damage to any part of our infrastructure.

“We apologise to all customers impacted for the obvious inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.

The ESB said that real-time updates about the status of reported faults are available on the Power Check website.

Weather

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has said that there will be mixed weather conditions over the coming week, but added it will be drier overall than average.

The national forecaster said that heavy showers and thunderstorms in Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster will clear this morning (Monday, August 12), leaving a mainly dry day with sunny spells.

There will be highest temperatures of 17° to 23°C in a moderate to fresh southwesterly wind which will ease later.

Some patchy rain and drizzle in the west and southwest tonight which will extend to all areas as the night progresses. A warm night with lowest temperatures of 12° to 16° in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly breezes.

Met Éireann said that over the next seven days mean air temperatures will generally be around average. Mean soil temperatures will continue above normal, the national meteorological service said.

Drying conditions will be mixed to good this week, while there will also be opportunities for spraying between the showers.