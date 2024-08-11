National forecaster Met Éireann has issued an updated Status Yellow rain warning which will come into effect tonight (Sunday, August 11).

Most counties will be affected by a band of heavy rain which will move eastwards tonight and on early Monday (August 12) morning, with thundery downpours possible.

Met Éireann warns of potential localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility from 10:00p.m today until 7:00a.m tomorrow.

The following counties and provinces will be affected: Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath.

Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo will be affected by a Status Orange warning, with very heavy and thundery rain between midnight and 4:00a.m tomorrow, leading to localised flooding and very difficult travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning will come into effect at midnight, affecting counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry until 7:00a.m tomorrow.

A band of heavy, thundery rain is expected to push quickly east across Northern Ireland early tomorrow, according to the UK Met office weather warning.

Met Éireann

The national forecaster said sunny spells in the north and east will give way to cloudier conditions with patchy drizzle today, with mist and fog in the south and west.

Scattered showers will develop towards the evening, with some heavy and possibly thundery. Highest temperatures will range from 20° to 25° with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds.

Showers will merge to rain tonight, heavy at times, with thunderstorms and localised flooding possible, moving northeastwards over the country tonight.

Lowest temperatures will range from 13° to 16° tonight with moderate, occasionally fresh, southerly winds veering westerly with the clearance of the rain.

Monday will be largely dry with some sunny spells, however, there will be isolated showers near western coasts. Highest temperatures will range from 18° to 22° with light to moderate southwesterly winds.