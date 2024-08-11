The end of the hedge-cutting ban, which protects bird life during the nesting season, is now three weeks away, with landowners permitted to cut hedges or ditches from Sunday, September 1.

Under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976, the cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of “vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch” is illegal between March 1 and August 31.

The purpose of the ban is to ensure that hedgerows are provided with specific protection. The ban is based primarily on the generally recognised nesting and breeding period for wild birds.

Safety advice

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) reminded farmers that much like other farm machinery, the hedge cutter has potential to be hazardous if not operated or managed in a safe way.

Operating machinery may expose the user to various hazards associated with movement or mechanical actions. In advance of the hedge-cutting season, the HSA recommends that:

All farmers and operators check that their hedge cutters and related machinery are safe for use;

The appropriate guards are in place; and

All operators have appropriate training and experience for using the machines.

The operator should also check that the appropriate risk assessments have been carried out and that the space they are operating in is safe and clear to manoeuvre.

The correct personal protective equipment (PPE) should also be worn by all relevant workers and signage should be put in place as needed, the HSA advised.

Hedge-cutting season

According to Teagasc, two forms of hedges exist – treeline and topped hedges. Each have different biodiversity values and management requirements.

Treeline hedges, which have never been topped, have a high biodiversity value in the canopy, while thin at the base. Teagasc advises that best practice management of these is to side trim only and never top. Topped hedges. Source: Teagasc

Topped hedges have high biodiversity value in the dense base for nesting birds and cover for small mammals, and can also have some canopy biodiversity when occasional thorn saplings are allowed grow up and mature.

Teagasc advises to side trim topped hedges from a wide base to a triangular profile, leaving as high as possible while still possible for the flail to reach the peak to control apical dominance, but at least 1.5m above ground level or top of bank.