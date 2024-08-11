Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Sunday, August 11), announced his intention to establish a Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming.

Minister McConalogue made the announcement this morning during his opening address at the Tullamore Show in Butterfield Estate, Co. Offaly, where he will also officially open the Sustainable Livestock Village.

Encouraging young people into agriculture is a “global challenge”, the minister said and added that he expects the European Commission to publish its proposals for a post 2027 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in mid-2025.

Against this background, he said this is an “appropriate time” to consider whether the framework currently in place provides support to young farmers thinking of entering the sector and effectively encourages generational renewal.

The minister intends to make generational renewal a central feature of Ireland’s preparations for a new CAP, “with all of the necessary analysis and intelligence to ensure that the policy framework is as effective as it can be”.

Generational renewal in farming

Speaking at the Tullamore Show this morning, Minister McConalogue said: “We have already put in place an unprecedented range of supports for young farmers.

“Including support for farm partnerships, the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, higher rates of grants for capital investment on farm, increased access to finance and significant agri-taxation reliefs.”

While these are “positive initiatives”, Minister McConalogue said the time has come to have an “honest and absolutely objective look” at the current framework, including:

The supports in place and to consider whether those measures are having the desired effect;

How supports might best be configured to encourage generational renewal, for example through land transfers and succession planning.

Addressing the issue of farm succession, the minister said: “Farm succession is a complex area and there are many factors that impact farmers’ decisions.

“We need to properly assess this and consider whether there are any unintended barriers to entry for young people under the current regime.

“With this in mind, I intend to establish a group with the relevant expertise and experience to take an objective and robust evidence-based look at all of the factors in play to ensure that we have a well-researched basis for us to make optimal use of the policy tools available to encourage young people, who are the lifeblood of farming, into the sector.”

“I remain committed to the development of a vibrant and sustainable farm sector in Ireland. Young people and new entrants are central to that endeavour,” Minister McConalogue added.