2024 has been a “hugely challenging” year for cattle farming due to high input costs and difficult weather conditions, according to the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Francie Gorman.

Speaking ahead of the Tullamore Show tomorrow (Sunday, August 11), the IFA president said the show is “an opportunity for the livestock sector to showcase the unique national asset it is”.

Gorman said the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is the “Olympics of Irish cattle farming”, however, the income crisis is a “threat” to the sector.

Gorman said “there is no doubt” that the income challenges are “putting off” new entrants from entering farming. “A huge worry for the future has to be getting young people into the sector.

“At present, less than 7% of Irish farmers are under the age of 35, a figure which has more or less halved in the last 20 years.”

The IFA president added that the recently published Teagasc National Farm Survey 2023 laid bare the “harsh realities” of the income situation for suckler and beef farms.

Suckler farm incomes fell by 15% to €7,425 last year. Incomes for beef farmers dropped by 19% last year, with almost 40% having an income of less than €5,000, according to the survey.

“A drop of 15% in family farm Income in this already low-income, vulnerable sector has brought incomes to the lowest levels ever recorded for suckler farms,” Gorman said.

This situation, he added, “is not sustainable and cannot be allowed to continue” by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and the government.

Meanwhile, IFA national livestock chair, Declan Hanrahan said the “lack of action” by the minister and his department around delayed payments is causing “further unnecessary strain” on livestock farmers.

Delayed Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments are adding “further pressure” which is “not acceptable”, the IFA national livestock chair said and added:

“Many livestock farmers are heavily dependent on these payments [and] it shows a complete lack of respect to livestock farmers and farmers in general who are struggling to keep bills paid.”

Hanrahan said the minister “needs to sort out the ACRES payments mess or he will be seen by livestock farmers as again failing to deliver on past promises made”.

He also urged the minister to deliver a €300/cow payment for suckler cows and cattle rearing, and finishing supports of €100/animal for both the rearing and finishing phases for beef farmers in the upcoming Budget.