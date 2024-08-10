The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued almost €1.4 million in outstanding scheme payments over the past week.

Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) payments accounted for the vast majority of payments issued, with over €1 million paid out to farmers.

The DAFM’s latest weekly payment cycle brings the total amount of TAMS 3 payments to over €8.6 million. An additional €146,815 has also been issued under TAMS 2.

A total of €80,966 has also been paid out this week under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

Outstanding scheme payments

Outstanding payments under the 2023 Eco Scheme worth €97,038 have also been issued by the DAFM. A total of 121,243 farmers have now received a total of €311 million under the scheme.

Latest data show that six farmers received a total of €18,091 in payments outstanding under the 2023 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes.

An additional €24,000 was paid out under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), which was replaced by the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

No outstanding payments have been issued under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), or the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) 2023 this week.