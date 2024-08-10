Sheep farmers from many parts of Ireland attended the 2024 EasyCare open evening held in Co. Antrim.

The event was hosted by Cairncastle-based Campbell Tweed, the owner of the Ballycoose flock.

Sustainable sheep systems technologist at Teagasc, Eoin Dunne, confirmed the priorities identified for Teagasc’s Sheep Research Programme.

Most of this work is centred on trials carried out in Athenry, Co. Galway. The overall objective is to increase the levels of productivity, sustainability and competitiveness achieved within the Irish sheep sector. Attending the EasyCare open evening, (l-r:): Paddy McCarron, Milford, Co. Donegal; Hannah Orr, Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal and Michelle Tourish, Newtowncunningham

According to Dunne, there are “three pillars of sustainability: economic, environmental and social.

“We are always hoping to increase the rate of genetic gain. A key question then becomes: can we move forward with the genetics within our national flock, achieving our overall goals, while also adopting the best overall practices in relation to animal health?

“We look a lot at anthelmintic and antibiotic usage. Improving product quality is always a major goal, as is enhancing knowledge transfer in order to drive farm efficiencies within the sheep industry.”

Sheep health

Dunne further explained that Teagasc has both a research and educational / advisory role within Irish agriculture.

He added: “Irish agriculture must reduce it greenhouse gas emission levels by 25% up to 2030. We have a lot to do on the ground. This starts by trying to change small things on farms, such as health and welfare.

“So parasitology, including worm resistance, output and profitability, plus aspects of farm management and technology uptake are all important in this context.

“Carbon footprint assessments, analysing nitrogen utilisation and losses on farm a plus identifying the significance of methane emissions within sheep production systems are at the heart of the current Teagasc research programmes carried out at Athenry.

“Assessing the environmental impact of hill sheep production is another priority.”

Dunne then summarised the specific research initiatives ongoing at Athenry.

These centre on the attainment of greater genetic gain at industry level and include the Ireland New Zealand across breed animal comparison (INZAC) project.

“Identifying, validating and developing predictors of methane output, linked back to genetics is at the heart of this work,” the Teagasc sheep specialist further explained.

“In other words: can we identify lower methane emitting animals?

“Numerous studies, looking at flock health, are also in progress. These include the development of management strategies that will mitigate the impact of anthelmintic resistance.

“We have a new project starting, which includes the trialling of liver fluke vaccines. This specific work is linked to the National University of Galway.

“Lameness surveys and the validation of lameness-related issues on farms is another facet of the current Teagasc’ sheep research programme.

“This work includes the scoring of lameness problems on a range of commercial sheep farms. Treatment options are also assessed,” he outlined. Easycare ewes shedding their wool

Other Teagasc research work is looking at finishing options for hill and store lambs.

“Assessing sustainable grazing options for hill ewes and their lambs is another research priority. Getting relevant knowledge back to the farmer is another important aspect of the work undertaken by Teagasc staff.

“The Better Farm programme plays a key role in this context,” Dunne added.

Pasture-based sheep production

Athenry is a pasture-based research and development centre for sheep, where all lambs are finished off grass.

Identifying the role for clover within grazed swards and, as a consequence, reducing chemical nitrogen (N) application rates, is an overarching research priority for Teagasc at the present time.

“We are also looking at the role for alternative forages for sheep. This has included an assessment of companion forages: grass with clover; grass with chicory and grass with plantain.

“Our work is centred on getting lambs finished in the most sustainable way possible.

“The number of days from birth to slaughter is important within all of this, as is the meat quality produced from finished lambs. We are also looking at organic sheep production systems,” Dunne said.

EasyCare

Courtesy of his presentation, Campbell Tweed confirmed the recent decline in sheep numbers throughout Europe and the southern hemisphere.

The Ballycoose enterprise comprises a large number of EasyCare breeding ewes. The flock is totally self-contained, with all lambs not going for breeding brought through to finishing weights.

“Sheep farmers want ewes and lambs that are easily managed with an ability to secure the highest possible production levels from grass, as increasingly farmers are looking to change their production systems

“Outdoor lambing is also important. It is in this context that EasyCare and wool shedding genetics play an important role.

“Over recent years, there has been a considerable increase in demand for breeding females and rams from the Ballycoose flock with good repeat business.”

Campbell specifically thanked Dun Bia for the delicious lamb and beef burgers enjoyed by all.

He also realises that an increasing number of farmers are now recognising the need for good performance figures when it comes to deciding which new bloodlines best suit their flock development needs.

Every lamb born within the Tweed flock is performance recorded with both Signet and Sheep Ireland from birth.