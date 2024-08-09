A farmer who has first hand experience of thieves targeting his farm has highlighted how a spike in rural crime led to a community alert system being set up in his local area.

Laurence Ward, from Killsallaghan, north Co. Dublin, believes that getting involved in community-led initiatives such as specific WhatsApp groups can provide a level of reassurance to farmers who may have rural crime concerns.

Ward said that more than 200 farmers in his locality have signed up to a dedicated WhatsApp group that shares information on any potential rural crime threat or related issues.

Ward also highlighted that one of the big worries currently for farmers is the increase in thefts of GPS equipment – which he said has been a particular problem in north Co. Dublin.

He told Agriland that he estimates in recent months there has been an increase in rural crime levels, with around €1 million worth of GPS equipment stolen across the country.

Ward said that GPS thefts in Co. Dublin accounted for about about €200,000 – €300,000 of the total.

“There are international criminal gangs coming in, flying in to Dublin airport, and also coming in on the ports, in gangs of five or six,” Ward said.

Ward added that some of the main areas being targeted include north Co. Dublin and east Meath, due to proximity to the airport, along with Co. Wexford, due to its location in regards to the port.

His farm was previously targeted by thieves and since then he has put in a number of precautionary measures across the farm, such as security cameras, which light up at night time and trackers on machinery.

He is also planning to install sensors on the doors of gates and sheds, which notifies farmers as to when the lock is tampered with.

Ward added that one of the best precautionary measures when it comes to preventing rural crimes is simply the “mouth and ear” approach through local community groups.

Rural crime

The Fingal Farmers group formed a crime watch Whatsapp group in 2015, due to a spike in rural crime, where farmers in the area were facing threats and dealing with much trespassing.

The 200 plus members in the group notify each other of any unusual activity, such as details for suspicious vehicles or through uploading photographs of suspicious people.

The content is then monitored by the group administrator and gardaí are contacted if necessary.

While he believes that these type of groups can help to reduce the risks of crime, Ward said that it is also important that farming organisations continue to work with the government to put in place a rural crime unit.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) recently met with the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, to highlight their concerns personally to the minister and it is understood the association is now awaiting a response on these.