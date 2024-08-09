Rural New Zealand (NZ) is being urged to refocus on the risk of quad bike roll-overs, which have killed four farmers across the country in the past three weeks.

WorkSafe, which is NZ’s primary workplace health and safety regulator, is investigating all four fatalities, the first of which occurred on July 18 in Wairarapa, in the south-eastern corner of the North Island.

It was followed by another on July 22 in Canterbury, one on July 26 in Southland, and most recently in Northland on July 30.

All four incidents coincided with the start of lambing and calving season.

WorkSafe principal inspector Graham Bates said:

“Our sympathy is with every family and community mourning these sudden deaths. Although our investigations are in their early stages, the trend is worrying enough for us to sound the alarm already.

“Doing a risk assessment of your terrain and tasks must be the top priority before getting on a quad bike.

“This is a time of year when we are experiencing variable weather and growth, and variable ground conditions. Sloped surfaces and steep terrain can be especially problematic and have sadly been a factor in some of the recent cases.”

Bates said that farm vehicle incidents are one of the top two causes of workplace deaths in Aotearoa (NZ), which is why agriculture is a priority sector under WorkSafe’s new strategy.

“We are targeting the biggest risks and working with the sector to improve health and safety in agriculture,” Bates added.

Worksafe recommendations for reducing the risks of harm on farm include:

Consider installing a crush protection or rollover protection device on your quad bike;

Choose the right vehicle for the job and ensure that the driver is competent;

Always use your seatbelt and helmet;

Consider undergoing quad bike training;

Prioritise maintenance. That should cover attachments, good tyres and brakes;

Remember tired people make mistakes;

Ensure that the vehicle is safely stopped and brakes are fully engaged before getting off;

Don’t be afraid to seek assistance when you need to – neighbouring farmers are always more than willing to lend a hand.

Bates said: “Farming consists of a never-ending list of tasks and constant reprioritisation. However, we cannot let those challenges contribute to loss of life or injury.

“The people with the most power to influence this are those on the ground each day doing the work,” he added.