The average prime beef carcase weights in Northern Ireland over the first six months of this year (2024) have remained steady, with “no significant change” in steers and heifers, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

In the first half of 2024, the average carcase weights of steers in NI was 359.9kg and heifers was 320.1kg.

In contrast to this, figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show the average Irish steer and heifer carcase weights are both in decline.

The table below compares average Irish steer, heifer, young bull and cow carcase weights in NI and the Republic of Ireland in the first half of 2024: Type Average NI carcass weight in 1st half of 2024 Average ROI carcass weight in 1st half of 2024 Average ROI carcass weight in 1st half of 2023 Steer: 359.9kg 340kg 345kg Heifer: 320.1kg 305kg 311kg Young bull: 345.7kg 375kg 379kg Cow: 297.3 294kg 298kg Source: LMC and DAFM

Young bull carcase weights recorded an increase of 4kg on average in NI, bringing the average cold carcase weight for young bulls in the first half of 2024 up to 345.7kg in NI.

The average young bull carcass weight in the ROI in this time period proved higher at 375kg.

The carcase weight of cows in NI during the first six months of this year declined by 4.5kg in the first half of this year, compared to the first half of last year to an average carcase weight of 297.3kg, which is 10.7kg less than the average carcase weight of cows reported in the corresponding time in 2022.

In the ROI, average cow carcase weights in the first six months of this year was 294kg, down 4kg from the average cow carcase weight of 298kg in the first half of 2023.

Commenting on the NI figures, LMC agricultural market analyst, Claire McAnearney said:

“Prime cattle production [in NI] accounted for almost 78% of the total cattle production, consisting of 49% steers, 40% heifers and 11% young bulls.”

The number of cattle processed in NI plants for the year to date has edged ahead of 2023 levels. In turn, cold weight meat volume in NI is up 2,577.5 tonnes or 3.2% on last year.

McAnearney added that over 96% of the increased production during the first half of 2024 compared to the corresponding period of 2023 stemmed from prime cattle.

This, combined with steady carcase weights, has resulted in an increased output of 2,482 tonnes of prime cattle, according to the LMC.

The agricultural market analyst continued:

“The average carcase weight of prime cattle remains strong, while that of cows declined this year.

“However, this bared no weight on the total meat output as prime cattle make up more than three quarters of the total cattle weight with cow carcase weight making up approximately 20% of the NI beef kill.

“Steady prime cattle carcase weights combined with increased numbers of prime cattle presented for slaughter has resulted in an increase in the total beef production in NI this year to date.”

Farmers can click here to view statistics and trends on the ROI beef kill.