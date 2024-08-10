A life-size bronze sculpture entitled ‘The Gift’ which commemorates the generous aid provided by the Choctaw nation to Ireland during the Great Famine, was unveiled last week outside the National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park, Co. Roscommon.

U.S.sculptor Brendan O’Neill, based in Maryland, created ‘The Gift’ which is a replica of his original piece displayed at the Choctaw cultural centre in Oklahoma.

The sculpture, donated by the O’Neill family is now permanently installed in the courtyard adjacent to the National Famine Museum, which offers insights into one of the most significant periods in Irish history.

The poignant artwork depicts an elderly Choctaw woman, symbolising the matriarchal structure of the Choctaw society, and a younger Choctaw man, embracing her in a gesture of support and protection.

Together, they extend a hand of friendship to the Irish people. The woman holds an ‘ampo’ or eating bowl, symbolising sustenance and nourishment.

Brendan O’Neill has created bronze sculptures for various institutions, including the State of Maryland, Indiana University, schools, Native American reservations, and cultural centres.

His work is characterised by its profound storytelling and historical significance, capturing the essence of the human spirit and heritage.

The sculpture’s period clothing, hairstyle, facial features, and native symbols were meticulously crafted with guidance from the Choctaw Cultural Centre’s curator, Claire Young. Sculptor Brendan O’Neill and his wife Susan after the unveiling with their children, grandchildren and extended family who travelled from the U.S. for the unveiling

Image source: Brian Farrell

Reflecting on the inspiration for ‘The Gift’, the sculptor said that given his ancestral ‘O’Neill’ Irish roots and his interest in Native American history and culture, he was naturally struck by the significance of the Choctaw nation’s gift to the Irish during ‘An Gorta Mór’ in 1847.

“I reached out to the Choctaw elders and offered to commemorate that gift with a bronze sculpture, which I sculpted over a two-year period and delivered to the Choctaw Cultural Centre, in September 2023.

“The O’Neill family is delighted to donate a copy of this sculpture to The Irish Heritage Trust for permanent display at the National Famine Museum,” he said.

Irish Heritage Trust general manager at Strokestown Park and the National Famine Museum, John O’Driscoll, said they were honoured to receive the historically significant sculpture.

“This is a fitting location for this meaningful artwork, offering visitors a space for, and appreciation of the historical bond between the Choctaw nation and the Irish people before entering the museum, which offers a deeply moving account of the Great Irish Famine,” he added. Finbarr Feeley, Feeley Stone, Rhona McGrath, Arts Officer, Roscommon County Council and sculptor, Brendan O’Neill. Image source: Brian Farrell

Chair of the Irish Heritage Trust which cares for and manages the National Famine Museum | Strokestown Park, Ger Aherne, said that the sculpture is a profoundly moving reflection on the Choctaw nation’s gift to Ireland during the Great Hunger.

“Preserving our history and sharing it with as many people as possible is a core mission of the Irish Heritage Trust.

“It is a privilege to welcome ‘The Gift’ for permanent display, and to provide a meaningful context for our visitors to the National Famine Museum,” he said.

The National Famine Museum | Strokestown House Park is open seven days a week.