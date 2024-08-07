The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that some 3,236 applications made under the first three tranches of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) are still being processed.

The latest data, published by the department, shows that just over 16,000 applications were approved under all tranches as of yesterday (August 6).

The scheme provide grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding. 

TAMS

The department said that 2,201 out of the 3,799 applications made under tranche 3 of TAMS, which closed in mid-April, are still being considered by officials.

1,353 applications have been approved, 160 were rejected and 85 were withdrawn by the applicant.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 3 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme1,0003032626312
Dairy Equipment Scheme88135727
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme1,0556714501473
Low Emission Slurry Spreading314053090
Organic Capital Investment Scheme320128123177
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme3721295
Solar Capital Investment Scheme3269422390
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme2199895107
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme170958373
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme27021515589
Total3,799160852,2011,353
TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The data also shows that 159 applications are still deemed to be “in progress” under tranche 1 of TAMS 3.

7,209 (88%) out of the 8,203 applications made as part of this tranche have been approved, 659 rejected and 176 withdrawn.

Meanwhile, 876 applications made under tranche 2 are being processed by department officials.

7,466 (82%) of the 9,110 applications have been approved, 562 rejected and 206 withdrawn.

Farmers are currently able to submit applications under tranche 4 of the scheme, with the deadline falling on September 6.

DAFM SCHEMES TAMS TAMS 3